GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Ramadan: Top five quick Suhoor ideas if you are in a rush

Quick Suhoor recipes that you can rustle up if you are short on time

Last updated:
Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Choose the slow-release carbohydrates at Suhoor, such as oats, whole grains and beans. It keeps the glucose stable for longer.
Choose the slow-release carbohydrates at Suhoor, such as oats, whole grains and beans. It keeps the glucose stable for longer.
Shutterstock

Dubai: When the alarm doesn’t go off (or you hit snooze one too many times) suhoor can quickly turn into a rushed glass of water and a promise to 'eat better tomorrow'.

But skipping suhoor during Ramadan isn’t just uncomfortable, it can mean low energy, headaches and serious brain fog by mid-morning. If you’re the kind of person who regularly oversleeps (no judgment), here are quick, realistic suhoor ideas that take five minutes or less.

1. The 2-Minute Greek Yoghurt Bowl

If you can open a fridge, you can do this.

What you need:

  • Greek yoghurt

  • A handful of nuts (almonds or walnuts)

  • Dates or berries

  • A drizzle of honey (optional)

Greek yoghurt is high in protein, which helps slow digestion and keeps you fuller for longer. Nuts add healthy fats and fibre, while dates provide quick but natural energy without the crash.

No chopping required. No cooking. Done in under two minutes.

2. Peanut Butter Banana Wrap

This one is almost too easy.

Spread peanut butter on a whole-wheat flat bread or toast. Add sliced banana. Fold and eat.

Whole grains digest more slowly than white bread, giving you more stable energy and peanut butter adds healthy fats.

If you want to level it up: sprinkle chia seeds for added fibre.

3. Overnight Oats (Prepared the Night Before)

This is for the serial over sleeper who still wants to be responsible.

Before bed, combine:

  • Rolled oats

  • Milk of your choice

  • Chia seeds

  • Berries or any fruits

  • Honey

  • A spoon of nut butter (optional)

Leave it in the fridge. When you wake up late, it’s ready. No stove. No effort.

4. Boiled Eggs + Fruit

If you boil eggs in advance (make a batch every few days), suhoor becomes grab-and-go.

Two eggs provide high-quality protein. Pair them with an apple or orange for fibre and hydration support.

Simple. Practical. Effective.

5. Smoothie for When You Truly Have 60 Seconds

If you’re really cutting it close, blend:

  • Milk or yoghurt

  • A banana

  • Other fruits of your choice

  • A spoon of peanut butter

  • A handful of oats

This gives you carbs, protein and fat in one glass, which is far better than skipping suhoor entirely.

In the end

Oversleeping doesn’t have to mean sabotaging your fast.

The goal isn’t perfection but balance. A small, protein-rich meal with fibre and fluids can make a noticeable difference in your focus, mood and energy levels throughout the day.

And if all else fails? Keep a banana and a handful of nuts by your bedside during Ramadan.

Because sometimes, suhoor is less about the aesthetic spread and more about surviving the day with your health in place.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Related Topics:
RamadanlifestyleHealth

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Due to the slight shifts in routines and diets during the month, our skin and hair health can get affected.

How to protect your skin and hair during Ramadan

5m read
Choose the slow-release carbohydrates at Suhoor, such as oats, whole grains and beans. It keeps the glucose stable for longer.

Ramadan 2026: 7 best water-rich superfoods to eat

5m read
From speedy slicers to magic mincers, these 8 must-have kitchen tools for 2026 will make prepping iftar a breeze

Ramadan 2026: 5 common Iftar mistakes to avoid

5m read
Would you pay Dh12,000 for suhoor?

Would you pay Dh12,000 for suhoor?

5m read