Quick Suhoor recipes that you can rustle up if you are short on time
Dubai: When the alarm doesn’t go off (or you hit snooze one too many times) suhoor can quickly turn into a rushed glass of water and a promise to 'eat better tomorrow'.
But skipping suhoor during Ramadan isn’t just uncomfortable, it can mean low energy, headaches and serious brain fog by mid-morning. If you’re the kind of person who regularly oversleeps (no judgment), here are quick, realistic suhoor ideas that take five minutes or less.
If you can open a fridge, you can do this.
What you need:
Greek yoghurt
A handful of nuts (almonds or walnuts)
Dates or berries
A drizzle of honey (optional)
Greek yoghurt is high in protein, which helps slow digestion and keeps you fuller for longer. Nuts add healthy fats and fibre, while dates provide quick but natural energy without the crash.
No chopping required. No cooking. Done in under two minutes.
This one is almost too easy.
Spread peanut butter on a whole-wheat flat bread or toast. Add sliced banana. Fold and eat.
Whole grains digest more slowly than white bread, giving you more stable energy and peanut butter adds healthy fats.
If you want to level it up: sprinkle chia seeds for added fibre.
This is for the serial over sleeper who still wants to be responsible.
Before bed, combine:
Rolled oats
Milk of your choice
Chia seeds
Berries or any fruits
Honey
A spoon of nut butter (optional)
Leave it in the fridge. When you wake up late, it’s ready. No stove. No effort.
If you boil eggs in advance (make a batch every few days), suhoor becomes grab-and-go.
Two eggs provide high-quality protein. Pair them with an apple or orange for fibre and hydration support.
Simple. Practical. Effective.
If you’re really cutting it close, blend:
Milk or yoghurt
A banana
Other fruits of your choice
A spoon of peanut butter
A handful of oats
This gives you carbs, protein and fat in one glass, which is far better than skipping suhoor entirely.
Oversleeping doesn’t have to mean sabotaging your fast.
The goal isn’t perfection but balance. A small, protein-rich meal with fibre and fluids can make a noticeable difference in your focus, mood and energy levels throughout the day.
And if all else fails? Keep a banana and a handful of nuts by your bedside during Ramadan.
Because sometimes, suhoor is less about the aesthetic spread and more about surviving the day with your health in place.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji