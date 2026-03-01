Bahrain intercepts fresh wave of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones

Authorities confirm successful interceptions, urge public to follow official updates
The National Communication Centre (NCC) confirmed that the Bahrain Defence Force’s air defence systems responded with high efficiency and full operational readiness to a fresh wave of hostile Iranian ballistic missiles and drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, successfully intercepting and destroying them.
The Centre stated that limited debris from the interception operations was reported across several areas. Authorities immediately deployed specialist teams and initiated field procedures to secure the sites and mitigate any resulting impact.
The NCC affirmed that these attacks constitute a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and national security, stressing that the safety of citizens and residents remains an absolute priority. Full readiness continues around the clock to confront any threats to the nation’s security and stability.
The Centre urged the public to rely exclusively on official sources for information and to disregard rumours or unverified reports.