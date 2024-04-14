Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom's deep concern over the military escalation developments in the region and its serious repercussions.
The Kingdom urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to protect the region and its people from the dangers of war, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom's stance, urging the Security Council to fulfill its responsibility in maintaining international peace and security.
This region is crucial for global peace and security, and the Council must act to prevent the crisis from escalating, which would have grave consequences if it expands, the Saudi Ministry added.