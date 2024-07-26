Saudi Arabia: 152 female recruits graduate from Civil Defence

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence celebrated the graduation of 152 female recruits, marking a significant milestone in the kingdom's ongoing efforts towards gender inclusion within its military and civil sectors.
The ceremony was a grand affair, with the female recruits donning military uniforms and performing a well-organised graduation parade.
A video clip from the event showcased the recruits executing the military salute with precision, amid the proud cheers of onlookers.
The female recruits completed a rigorous qualification course in civil defence, safety, and fire protection work.
According to the Civil Defence's official statement, the training equipped them with essential knowledge and basic skills tailored for roles in safety centres, field preventive supervision, and administrative tasks within the General Directorate of Civil Defence.