Riyadh: Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Turki Al Maliki announced on Sunday that Saudi Arabia did not participate in the Israeli raids targeting the Yemeni city of Hudaydah on Saturday.

"The Kingdom will not allow its airspace to be infiltrated by any party," he added.

“The Kingdom has no relation or involvement in the targeting of Hudaydah, and the Kingdom will not allow any entity to violate its airspace,” Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, said in a statement on the X.

The statements from the Saudi Ministry of Defense come in response to the recent Israeli attack carried out by fighter jets on Saturday.