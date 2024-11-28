Accelerating sustainability, innovation

Starting today and on till November 29, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Big 5 Global event is poised to cement its status as the premier platform for the construction and building materials industry in the UAE and the wider region. As a turnkey exhibition, it continues to play a transformative role in fostering innovation, sustainability, and economic growth within the sector.

Rizwan Sajan

Rizwan Sajan, Chairman and Founder, Danube Group, and a major participant at Big 5 Global this year underscores the exhibition’s pivotal role in revitalising the construction industry.

“Events like Big 5 Global are pivotal in promoting innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. They align with the UAE’s net-zero and sustainability goals, focusing on green construction and decarbonisation,” says Sajan. He highlights how the exhibition fosters the adoption of cutting-edge technology, unites global and regional stakeholders, and drives economic growth through high-value partnerships and deals.

Excellence showcase

The emphasis on sustainable construction aligns with the UAE’s ambitious targets to achieve net-zero emissions and redefine industry practices. With a spotlight on green materials, energy-efficient solutions, and technology integration, Big 5 is setting global benchmarks for a resilient and forward-thinking construction industry.

At this year’s Big 5, Danube Group is showcasing its three flagship brands — Danube Properties, Milano, and Casa Milano — reflecting its multi-sector contributions to real estate, luxury interiors, and construction solutions.

Danube Properties is unveiling two luxury projects, Diamondz by Danube and Bayz 102 by Danube, renowned for exceptional payment plans, fully furnished apartments, and over 40 amenities. Visitors will experience these projects through immersive VR technology, providing a glimpse into the future of luxury living.

Meanwhile, Casa Milano will display its latest range of sanitary ware, tiles, and ironmongery, while Milano presents state-of-the-art heaters, electrical hardware, and sanitary ware. “This exhibition allows visitors to explore the full breadth of Danube Group’s contributions to the construction, design, and real estate sectors,” Sajan adds.

Global collaboration platform

Big 5 Global also serves as a vital platform for international exhibitors as well as nations seeking to showcase their capabilities. This year, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), for instance is participating with a strong delegation of 13 companies.

Megat Iskandar Dassilah

Megat Iskandar Dassilah, Trade Commissioner of Malaysia to the UAE, emphasises the importance of the event for Malaysian exporters.

“The building materials industry is a major component of Malaysia’s construction sector and a precursor for economic growth,” he explains. In 2023, Malaysia exported $9.75 billion worth of building materials, reflecting its reputation for quality and innovation.

Malaysia’s focus at the exhibition includes eco-friendly solutions such as bamboo-based materials, energy-saving glass, and smart lighting.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking sustainable and innovative options driven by environmental awareness and the rise of smart home technology,” Dassilah notes.

Spotlighting interior innovation

Another highlight at Big 5 Global is the evolving trends in home interiors, especially in bathrooms and kitchens. Aftab Ahmed, CEO of Utopia Bath & Kitchen, describes these spaces as integral to modern living, balancing functionality and luxury.

Aftab Ahmed

“Bathrooms have become central spaces, embodying personal expression, relaxation, and prestige,” Ahmed explains. Key trends include bold designs, such as expressive colours in sanitaryware, and sustainability-driven innovations. At Big 5, Utopia Bath & Kitchen will unveil cutting-edge products, including an advanced sensor tap with an ultra-low flow rate of 0.7 litres per minute, electronic shower mixers, smart WCs, and contemporary vanities and tapware.