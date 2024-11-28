Students totaling up to the tune of 207 from College of Medicine, 78 belonging to College of Dentistry, 47 from the Pharmacy, 151 from the College of Health Sciences, 50 from the College of Nursing and 28 from the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare were conferred this year.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Crown Prince of Ajman, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 21st batch from Gulf Medical University held in the evening of Wednesday, 27th November 2024 at the Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised the commendable and blessed efforts made by UAE’s wise leadership, along with its continuous support for higher education institutions, in line with the era of knowledge and successive scientific developments. He emphasized that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State (may God protect him), and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), along with their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Rulers of the Emirates, have prioritized education as the most crucial pillar in the development process of the nation. It is considered a genuine investment of the UAE in achieving its aspirations and ambitions, which are boundless.

His Highness stressed that the university has achieved this distinguished position in a short time, thanks to the continuous support of his father, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman. He further emphasized the notable interest consistently shown by His Highness, along with the creation of an environment conducive to fulfilling the university's mission and enabling it to play its role to the fullest.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ajman, extended sincere congratulations to the graduates for their outstanding achievements. He emphasized the significance of continuous learning as the key to excellence in their professional careers and urged them to apply the knowledge acquired from Gulf Medical University to contribute to creating a better world. His Highness specifically addressed the Emirati graduates, praising them as a source of pride and inspiration for the nation. He assured them of continued support.

A total of 561 graduates will join the healthcare workforce, bringing the total number of GMU alumni to 4,124. Among this year’s graduates, 207 are from the College of Medicine, 78 from the College of Dentistry, 47 from the College of Pharmacy, 151 from the College of Health Sciences, 50 from the College of Nursing, and 28 from the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare. The student body of Gulf Medical University represents 102 nationalities.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Crown Prince of Ajman.

Acknowledging the contributions of the academic team headed by the Chancellor, the faculty, administrative staff and other staff of GMU, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, said: “GMU has entered its 27th year of operations, marking a significant milestone in the history of private health professions education in the region. Over the years, GMU has become a trendsetter with a strong global footprint, attracting students from more than 102 countries. Our network of Thumbay Academic Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies, and Laboratories has treated 11 million patients, cementing our position as one of the largest and most reputable healthcare providers in the country. Today, GMU is among the most sought-after private medical universities in the region, contributing to the growth of the UAE’s healthcare sector through excellence in education and research.”

Congratulating the graduates, he assured them of GMU’s support always.

The Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, Prof. Hossam Hamdy, said, “I would like to congratulate our graduates for their hard work and perseverance and extend my gratitude to their families. Throughout your careers, always uphold the values instilled by GMU—guided by empathy, altruism, integrity, truthfulness, teamwork, and reverence for God. The university and its hospitals will prioritize its graduates in training and recruitment and will continue to offer support and care even after graduation.”

Affirming the accomplishments of GMU, Dr. Hossam Hamdy presented some key facts and credentials. The university now offers 35 programs across undergraduate, master's, PhD, and residency levels, making it the institution with the largest number of health professions programs in the UAE.

Establishing a strong foothold in the field of scientific research, Professor Hossam Hamdy highlighted the university’s commitment to advancing research. He stated, “The University has placed great emphasis on research, establishing research centres of excellence that collaborate with various global research centers. These partnerships extend to working closely with counterparts in the UAE, particularly in the areas of immunology research for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Over the years, GMU has published numerous scientific research papers in prestigious international journals.”