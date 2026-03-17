The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) strengthens its role as a pan-Asian platform for dialogue and practical cooperation

Bringing together Member States that span from the Pacific to the Mediterranean, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is a multilateral intergovernmental forum designed to promote dialogue and cooperation across the world’s largest continent, covering 90 per cent of the territory in Asia and around half of the global population. In this interview, Ambassador Sarybay, a career diplomat who has served in Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and as Ambassador to Turkey, Germany and Austria, discusses CICA’s evolving institutional role and its strategy for strengthening regional engagement.

How did Kazakhstan, as the initiating state, shape the formation of CICA?

Kazakhstan initiated CICA drawing upon its geographic position at the heart of Eurasia and its multi-vector foreign policy, as well as its experience with European security architecture. Recognising that dialogue across Asia was limited by the Iron Curtain and weak connectivity among regions – including Central and South Asia – Kazakhstan emphasised connection across all vectors, following independence in the early 1990s.

Kazakhstan’s history also shaped its approach. In the 20th century, Kazakhstan became a multiethnic society through complex historical processes. Over time, this diversity became a source of national richness, supported by local hospitality and tolerance. This ethos informed Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and the original purpose of CICA: to bring Asian countries to the same table to address problems within the “Asian family.” CICA began with 15 members and has expanded to 28.

As CICA’s first Secretary General, how do you define the organisation’s mission?

CICA’s central idea is peaceful coexistence across Asia. CICA was designed as an inclusive, consensus-based platform from the outset. This allows states of different sizes, geography and cultural backgrounds to engage on equal footing and sustain dialogue even in complex circumstances.

CICA is fundamentally a member-driven organisation, shaped by the collective vision of its 28 Member States. This means that priorities, initiatives and outcomes are defined collectively, ensuring ownership and long-term commitment by all participants.

Strategic direction is exercised through the Chairmanship, responsibility currently entrusted to Azerbaijan. As in any multilateral structure, the Chairmanship provides guidance and momentum while reflecting the shared will of the membership.