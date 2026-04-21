US to host new Israel-Lebanon talks on Thursday: US official

State Department meeting seeks progress between Israel, Lebanon amid unrest
The United States will host new talks Thursday between Israel and Lebanon aimed at encouraging an agreement, a US official told AFP, after the start of a shaky US-brokered ceasefire.
The talks will take place at the State Department in Washington, again at the level of ambassadors.
"We will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions between the two governments," the State Department official said Monday on customary condition of anonymity.
The ambassadors of Israel and Lebanon, which have no diplomatic relations, met on April 14 at the State Department.
Three days later, President Donald Trump announced a 10-day truce pausing the war between Israel and Hezbollah, the Shia armed movement that has fired rockets in response to the Israeli-US attack on its patron Iran.
Sporadic violence has continued despite the truce.