US to host new Israel-Lebanon talks on Thursday: US official

Counselor of US State Department Michael Needham, US Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter pose for photos before beginning working-level peace talks at the US State Department on April 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. In their first direct diplomatic talks in more than 30 years, Lebanon and Israel are preparing negotiations to potentially end Israel's conflict with the Lebanese militia Hezbollah. File photo. AFP