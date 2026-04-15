Lebanon–Israel talks: First direct meeting since 1993 — what’s next?

Dubai: The United States has hosted the first direct talks between Lebanon and Israel since 1993 in Washington , DC, in what officials describe as a high-level diplomatic push to contain escalating violence.

And it “affirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the United States, and not through any separate track,” he added.

“The United States congratulated the two countries on this historic milestone and expressed its support for further talks, and for the government of Lebanon’s plans to restore the monopoly of force and to end Iran’s overbearing influence,” Pigott said.

Since then, Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than one million, despite international calls for a ceasefire, and Israeli ground forces have invaded south Lebanon.

The talks were held at the US State Department in Washington on Tuesday. They mark the first direct engagement between Lebanese and Israeli representatives in over three decades.

Israel has intensified its military campaign in Lebanon, with over 2,000 people reported killed and more than a million displaced. Hezbollah, in turn, has fired rockets into Israel and engaged in ground fighting in southern Lebanon.

The talks also follow recent US-Iran ceasefire efforts, where Lebanon emerged as a key flashpoint. Analysts say Washington is trying to prevent the conflict from being used as leverage by Tehran.

Officials have acknowledged limited leverage but say the priority is to secure a pause in hostilities. On Hezbollah’s disarmament, Beirut has indicated that any such process would take time and require internal consensus.

Israel remains focused on weakening Hezbollah militarily, while Lebanon is pushing for a halt to hostilities. Meanwhile, ongoing fighting on the ground — particularly in southern Lebanon — could shape the outcome more than diplomacy.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.