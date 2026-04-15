US-Iran ceasefire: Israel, Hezbollah trade strikes; US loses $240m surveillance drone

The United States has confirmed the loss of an MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle, according to a recent mishap summary released by the United States Naval Safety Command.

The US high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) maritime aircraft reportedly crashed in the Arabian Gulf, with officials now confirming the incident.

Under the classification system used by the US Department of War, any incident involving damage exceeding $2.5 million is categorised as a Class A mishap. Media reports citing CBS estimate the value of the reconnaissance aircraft involved in the latest incident at around $240-250 million.

Initial reports suggested that Iranian forces had destroyed the drone during confrontations. However, US authorities have now confirmed that the drone has "crashed.".