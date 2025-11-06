GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalating near-daily attacks

Airstrikes came hours after Hezbollah urged the government not to enter talks with Israel

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
A man stands amid the debris at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Toura on November 6, 2025.
A man stands amid the debris at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Toura on November 6, 2025.
AFP

Beirut: Israeli jets struck three towns in southern Lebanon on Thursday after urging residents to leave, marking an escalation in their near-daily strikes on the country.

The airstrikes came hours after Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government not to enter negotiations with Israel.

Israeli Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents in Tayba near the border, Tayr Debba located just east of the coastal city of Tyre, and Aita Al Jabal, to flee 500 meters away from residential buildings they are targeting, which they say has been used by Hezbollah.

The Israeli military says it targeted military infrastructure for Hezbollah in those areas. It accuse the group of rebuilding its capabilities almost a year after a US-brokered ceasefire went into effect that ended a months-long war.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has been critical of Israel’s strikes and military presence on five hill-top points on Lebanese territory but has said he is open to negotiations with Israel to end the tensions.

Israel says its near-daily strikes have targeted Hezbollah officials and military infrastructure, while the Lebanese government that has backed disarming Hezbollah say the strikes have targeted civilians and infrastructure unrelated to the Iran-backed group.

The powerful group’s military capabilities were severely damaged in Israel’s intense air campaign over the tiny country in 2024, but Hezbollah have yet to disarm and its leader Sheikh Naim Kassim has said that the group will be ready to fight no matter how limited their capabilities might be.

Both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, which nominally ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war last November. The conflict started after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas and the Palestinians, prompting Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in return. The low-level exchanges escalated into full-scale war in September 2024.

Related Topics:
IsraelLebanon

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lebanese soldiers inspect the site near a burnt-out vehicle reportedly hit by an Israeli strike in Ghazieh, near Sidon, on April 18, 2025. Lebanon

Israel still fires on Lebanon a year after ceasefire

4m read
Palestinians shove to receive a hot meal from a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Israel-besieged Gaza Strip.

Two years of conflict in Gaza: From rubble to survival

3m read
Fadel Shaker, had been on the run since the bloody street clashes between militants and the Lebanese army in June 2013 in the coastal city of Sidon.

Lebanese pop star-turned-militant surrenders

2m read
Hezbollah fighters march in a parade in this file photo.

Hezbollah pushes for fresh ties with Saudi Arabia

1m read