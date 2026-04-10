From trade to investment: The rise of Kazakhstan-UAE economic relations

“Economic relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE have become significantly more advanced in recent years, supported by strong interpersonal ties and a more systematic use of synergies between the two economies,” says Dubai-based Zhandos Temirgali, former head of Kazakhstan’s National Investment Agency and current trade and investment advisor to the Kazakhstan government. “The level of mutual investment is steadily increasing, with UAE capital expanding across sectors such as energy, logistics and infrastructure. At the same time, Kazakhstani companies are moving beyond real estate and capital markets in the UAE, entering industrial sectors and developing production capabilities. This reflects a broader shift toward deeper, more balanced and integrated economic cooperation.”