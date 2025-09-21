Government says move could affect families, urges Washington to review impact
The Indian Embassy in Washington on Saturday released an emergency assistance number for Indian nationals following US President Donald Trump’s proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications.
“Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call +1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries,” the embassy said in a post on X.
The move has triggered anxiety among Indian professionals, who account for nearly 72 per cent of all H-1B visas issued each year.
Amid confusion, a senior US administration official told reporters the new charge will not affect existing visa holders or renewals. Instead, it will apply prospectively to new H-1B petitions.
“It is a one-time fee that applies only to new visas, not renewals or current visa holders,” the official explained. He added that Indians currently holding H-1B visas — including those travelling abroad — need not rush back to the US before the proclamation takes effect.
“Those visiting or leaving the country, or visiting India, don’t need to rush back before Sunday or pay the $100,000 fee,” the official said.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has directed all Indian Missions and Posts in the United States to assist nationals who are scheduled to travel back within the next 24 hours.
In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi is carefully reviewing the implications of the sweeping changes to the H-1B programme. He warned that the new fee could lead to both financial strain and humanitarian challenges, particularly for families dependent on the visa.
The MEA underlined that the decision could have consequences beyond individual applicants. “Industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward,” Jaiswal said.
The ministry stressed that the free flow of skilled professionals has historically benefited both countries, boosting technology development, economic growth and competitiveness. It urged policymakers in Washington to weigh the mutual benefits of people-to-people ties before implementing long-term changes.
Jaiswal also cautioned that the measure could create uncertainty for families, disrupting lives on both sides of the globe. “This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” he said.
For now, the emergency helpline remains open, and both governments are expected to continue consultations as the new visa fee regime unfolds.
- With inputs from agencies
