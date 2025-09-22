New K visa seen as its answer to H-1B, aiming to lure top talent as visa rules tighten
Dubai: China has unveiled a new “K visa” category aimed at drawing young and skilled professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) from around the world.
Approved in August, the rules take effect October 1, 2025, and amend regulations on foreign entries and exits.
Observers are calling the K visa China’s version of the US H-1B, designed to attract top talent amid global tightening of work visa rules. The announcement comes shortly after the US introduced a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B applications, triggering concerns among Indian tech workers.
The Chinese Ministry of Justice says the K visa targets:
Foreign youth who have graduated from reputed universities or research institutions in China or abroad with a bachelor’s degree or higher in STEM fields.
Young professionals engaged in teaching or research at recognized institutions.
Applicants must meet age, education, and experience requirements and submit supporting documents, including proof of qualifications and evidence of professional or research engagement.
The K visa offers several advantages over China’s 12 ordinary visa categories:
Flexibility: Multiple entries, longer validity, and extended stays.
No employer sponsorship required: Unlike most work visas, applicants don’t need a local employer invitation.
Wide scope of activity: Holders can participate in academic, scientific, technological, cultural, entrepreneurial, and business exchanges.
“Bar specific age, educational background, and work experience requirements, applications for K visas do not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation, and the process will be more streamlined,” the statement said.
The K visa rollout is part of Beijing’s strategy to make China more open to international exchanges.
Recent years have seen:
Relaxed entry rules and expanded visa-free access.
Visa-free transit of 240 hours for travelers from 55 countries.
Reciprocal visa-exemption agreements with 75 nations.
Official data shows 38.05 million foreign trips to/from China in the first half of 2025, a 30.2% rise year-on-year, with 13.64 million visa-free entries (up 53.9%).
The timing is significant. Following the US $100,000 H-1B fee, many Indian and South Asian professionals are reconsidering US career prospects. China’s K visa offers a more flexible and less costly alternative, potentially attracting global STEM talent seeking new opportunities.
The K visa complements China’s R visa for high-level talent (introduced in 2013) and specifically targets young professionals in science and technology. It allows holders to:
Organise activities more flexibly.
Promote scientific and technological cultural exchanges.
Immigration advisers and global mobility managers should track the new rules and consider policy adjustments for employees or students planning to move to China.
Eligible applicants: Young STEM graduates and professionals in education/research.
Duration and validity: Greater flexibility than ordinary visas.
Scope of activity: Education, science, tech, culture, entrepreneurship, business.
Admission requirements: No local employer sponsorship; based on age, education, or work experience.
Details like the exact age range, STEM fields, visa validity, and post-entry residency rules are yet to be clarified. KPMG advises eligible applicants and institutions to:
Monitor guidelines issued by Chinese embassies and consulates.
Prepare academic credentials, research achievements, and proof of employment/enrollment.
Work with a qualified immigration adviser to ensure eligibility and compliance.
For further assistance, individuals or organizations can consult their usual immigration adviser or KPMG’s China immigration team.
