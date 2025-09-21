Indian Woman's Bold Move: Leaving L1 Visa for a Better Life in India
A Bengaluru-based woman has explained why she gave up her L1 visa—an intra-company transfer visa allowing multinational employees to move from India to the US—after missing three H-1B lotteries, calling her decision to return to India the “best” she had ever made.
In a viral post on X, Radhika Agarwal, a University of California, Berkeley alumna, shared her experience: “I had my whole saga with the US visa system: three H-1B lottery misses, a cross-border long-distance relationship through it all, finally getting L1 visa approval, and then deciding to come back home in 2019, giving up the L1 I wanted so badly.”
Agarwal admitted she struggled to explain her choice at the time but said looking back, it had been the right decision.
“If you are looking at the new H-1B announcement (or the climate in general) and wondering ‘should I move back,’ this is your sign to say HELL YES,” she added.
Over the past six years, Agarwal has built a network of founders, operators, and investors in India, particularly in consumer tech and consumer brands. She encouraged those considering returning to India to reach out for guidance and networking support.
Agarwal cited four reasons for her decision:
Learning from India’s fast-evolving startup ecosystem.
Being close to her parents during key life moments.
Feeling a stronger sense of community without feeling like an outsider.
The freedom to take career risks without visa-related constraints.
Her post resonated widely online, with users noting the challenges H-1B holders face in balancing career, social, and personal pressures.
The discussion comes as the US introduced a $100,000 annual fee on new H-1B visa applications, effective September 21, 2025. The White House clarified that the fee applies only to new applicants, not renewals or current holders.
Tech giants including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and JPMorgan have issued advisories urging employees to plan accordingly. The new rule, effective 12:01 a.m. ET, is set for one year but could be extended depending on US government assessment.
