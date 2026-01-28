Dubai warns travellers against 'unrealistic' holiday deals

Consumer Protection says many complaints stem from chasing low prices without checks
Dubai: Dubai’s Consumer Protection Department has warned residents against falling victim to “unrealistic” travel offers, cautioning that many complaints stem from consumers seeking the cheapest possible prices without verifying the legitimacy of the provider.
The Consumer Protection Department at Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, which falls under the Department of Economy and Tourism, said problems often arise due to overlooked details, misunderstood terms or dealings with unlicensed entities.
Ahmad Ahli, acting director of the Consumer Protection Department, said issues can begin from the moment a booking is confirmed, rather than upon arrival at a destination, stressing the importance of careful planning to ensure a smooth travel experience, according to a report by Emarat Al Youm.
Ahli urged consumers to book through licensed travel agencies, reputable platforms or directly with airlines and hotels, recommending “social verification” by seeking trusted recommendations and reviewing others’ experiences.
He also warned against group bookings made under a single package, noting that changes or cancellations by some members can result in significant costs for the entire group. Families travelling together were advised to make separate bookings to retain flexibility.
On airline tickets, Ahli said labels such as “flexible” or “refundable” do not automatically guarantee free changes, as fare differences and conditions still apply. He added that cancellation rights when flight schedules change depend on international aviation regulations and the extent of the change, with authorities working closely to safeguard travellers’ rights.
Ahli said many complaints do not necessarily arise from companies themselves, but rather from consumers overlooking key details, misunderstanding terms and conditions, or dealing with unlicensed entities.
He explained that problems can sometimes begin at the moment a consumer clicks the booking confirmation button, rather than upon arrival at the travel destination, stressing the importance of informed and attentive planning to ensure a smooth travel experience and secure the best value.
“In today’s travel market, comparing prices is no longer a choice but a daily consumer habit,” Ahli said, warning against falling into what he described as “unrealistic offers”. He noted that many problems begin when consumers focus solely on finding the cheapest possible price without verifying the identity and credibility of the provider.
“If a price appears unjustifiably low, that should be a red flag,” he said. “Price alone is not enough to decide. Licensing and credibility are the real foundation.”
Ahli stressed that bookings should be made through licensed travel and tourism companies, well-known and trusted platforms, or directly with service providers such as airlines or hotels. He also recommended adopting “social verification” by seeking advice from acquaintances and relying on trusted recommendations, noting that the experiences of others remain one of the most effective forms of consumer protection.
Ahli said one of the most common mistakes identified recently involves large groups of families or friends making a complete travel booking under a single package that includes flights, hotels, transport and activities. While this may appear convenient, he said it carries significant risks, particularly if part of the group later decides to withdraw, change destinations or alter travel dates.
“When a single booking includes 15 people with a tour organiser, all services are reserved on that basis,” Ahli said. “If some withdraw, amendments become extremely costly because they apply to the entire group.” He advised families travelling together to book separately, allowing each family to make changes without imposing substantial losses on others.
