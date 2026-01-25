GOLD/FOREX
Dubai RTA urges you to follow official accounts, beware of scams

Avoid scams: RTA issues advisory on fake profiles

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
RTA also called for vigilance when looking at a social handle, to ensure it is not a fake account impersonating an official channel
Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) issued an advisory on social media today, calling for people to protect their data. It said on X, “Make sure you follow the official verified #RTA social media accounts to avoid phishing or scam attempts.”

In addition, it also called for vigilance when looking at a social handle, to ensure it is not a fake account impersonating an official channel. Before you share personal data, it added, note that the official RTA website will ask for OTP verification.

This week, the RTA also issued an alert warning people to be aware of fake government messages.

And Dubai Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) also highlighted a surge in scam calls where conmen impersonate government bodies to steal personal information.

Several residents have reported receiving automated or live calls claiming to be from official authorities.

Authorities have been reiterating the importance of staying alert and protecting personal data at all times as scammers continue to adopt increasingly sophisticated tactics.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
