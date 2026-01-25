Dubai RTA urges you to follow official accounts, beware of scams

Avoid scams: RTA issues advisory on fake profiles
Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) issued an advisory on social media today, calling for people to protect their data. It said on X, “Make sure you follow the official verified #RTA social media accounts to avoid phishing or scam attempts.”
In addition, it also called for vigilance when looking at a social handle, to ensure it is not a fake account impersonating an official channel. Before you share personal data, it added, note that the official RTA website will ask for OTP verification.
This week, the RTA also issued an alert warning people to be aware of fake government messages.
And Dubai Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) also highlighted a surge in scam calls where conmen impersonate government bodies to steal personal information.
Several residents have reported receiving automated or live calls claiming to be from official authorities.
Authorities have been reiterating the importance of staying alert and protecting personal data at all times as scammers continue to adopt increasingly sophisticated tactics.
