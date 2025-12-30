Dubai bank warning: Holiday scams surge as travel and shopping peak in December

Emirates NBD alerts customers as fraudsters exploit festive rush with fake deals
Dubai: As the holiday season sets in and travel bookings and online shopping surge, Emirates NBD has issued an alert to its clients, warning of a sharp rise in seasonal scams designed to exploit increased spending during December.
The bank in a message to its customers noted that December is one of the busiest months for travel and retail activity, and also one of the most lucrative periods for fraudsters. With customers rushing to book flights, reserve accommodation and purchase gifts, scammers are using increasingly sophisticated tactics that closely resemble legitimate offers.
According to Emirates NBD, fake flight deals and accommodation offers are among the most common scams during this period. These fraudulent promotions often circulate via social media platforms and messaging apps, directing victims to unofficial payment links or cloned websites that mimic airline and hotel brands. The advisory forms part of Emirates NBD’s ongoing efforts to help customers protect themselves from fraud and ensure a safer holiday season.
The bank also warned customers about fake online stores and deceptive social media advertisements, particularly those offering unusually large discounts on electronics, perfumes and luxury goods. In many cases, such websites disappear after payments are made, leaving victims without products or refunds.
Another growing threat highlighted by Emirates NBD is delivery-related scams, where customers receive text messages or emails claiming a parcel is delayed or requires urgent payment. Clicking on these links can result in stolen personal or financial information.
Emirates NBD advised customers to book travel only through official airline and hotel websites, avoid making payments through links shared on WhatsApp or social media, and carefully check website URLs for spelling errors or unusual formats. Shoppers were urged to buy only from trusted retailers, verify seller reviews and confirm the legitimacy of unfamiliar websites.
The bank further encouraged customers to pause before clicking on any unexpected message and ask: Was I expecting this, and is the sender truly who they claim to be? If there is any doubt, the guidance is simple — don’t click, don’t share and don’t pay.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox