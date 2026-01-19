Morta.com unveils first all-in-one software for UK and UAE property developers

Platform unifies appraisals, planning, budgeting, contractors and reporting in one system
Morta.com, a new technology platform purpose-built for property developers, has officially launched in the UK and UAE, positioning itself as the first fully specialised software designed to manage the entire property development lifecycle in one system.
The launch addresses a long-standing technology gap in the property development sector, where developers have traditionally relied on fragmented tools such as spreadsheets, generic CRMs, construction management software, and post-handover property systems. These solutions typically support isolated stages of a project but fail to provide end-to-end visibility from land appraisal through delivery and post-handover.
Morta.com has been designed specifically around real-world developer workflows. The platform brings together land appraisals, opportunity tracking, planning and regulatory approvals, budgeting, tendering, contractor management, document control, reporting, and post-handover processes into a single, unified system. This enables developers to manage multiple projects, stakeholders, and regulatory requirements with real-time oversight and improved cost and risk control.
The platform was founded by a former property developer with over 20 years of industry experience, who partnered with a technology specialist after repeatedly encountering the same operational challenges across projects. Development of the platform took more than two years, with a focus on addressing the operational, financial, and compliance complexities unique to property developers rather than adapting tools built for sales or construction teams.
Morta.com’s launch comes as markets such as the UAE experience increased demand for villa refurbishments, large-scale renovations, and high-rise residential developments, all of which require faster decision-making, tighter financial controls, and greater transparency. Similar pressures exist in the UK, where regulatory scrutiny and development costs continue to rise.
Unlike many technology launches in the real estate sector, Morta.com entered the market without large-scale promotional campaigns. Early adoption by developers in both regions has been driven primarily by industry referrals, with users highlighting the platform’s alignment with real development processes rather than generic property or construction workflows.
By focusing initially on the UK and UAE, Morta.com aims to support two of the world’s most active and complex development markets. As governance, reporting, and operational efficiency expectations continue to increase, the company believes demand for specialised development software will continue to grow.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox