The first trains travelling straight from Al Rashidiya to Expo 2020 metro station were off to a good start on Tuesday (June 1) and commuters no longer had to switch trains at Jabal Ali interchange station if they’re headed towards any station on Route 2020. Above, commuters at the Jabal Ali station which was opened along with DIP station.
Two new stations on Route 2020 opened on Tuesday. Aside from Expo 2020 Station, the Dubai Investment Park (DIP) station, an underground metro station that spans 27,000sqm in area and extends 226 metres in length, also became operational on June 1.
Commuters at Dubai metro Expo 2020 station. The opening of the two new stations comes six months after the opening of the 15-km extension on the Red Line, Route 2020, which started its maiden journey on January 1 initially with four stations – Jabal Ali (transfer station on the Red Line), The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.
Ahmed Alkhatib, chief delivery and development officer Expo 2020 and Hassan al Muttawa, director of rail operations, RTA at Expo 2020 station which was opened along with DIP station. Hassan Al Muttawa, told Gulf News: “The opening of the two new stations on Route 2020 today (June 1) is geared towards serving the industrial, residential and commercial communities that surround the area. Staff working at the Expo will also now have a more comfortable public transport.”
Dubai residents working at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) welcomed the opening of the new metro station in their area. They said commute has become faster and cheaper.
Commuters at Dubai metro Expo 2020 station.
According to the RTA, DIP station can serve 13,899 riders per hour during peak times and 250,000 riders per day. The station has two boarding platforms, four bus stands, 20 taxi stands and two parking slots for people of determination. It also offers eight outlets of 315 square metres for commercial investment.”
Commuters at DIP station.
The general public can use the Expo 2020 Station when Expo 2020 Dubai officially opens to the public on October 1, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The Expo 2020 metro station will initially be used by employees and other eligible travellers to the site of the world fair.
Exterior view of the Dubai Investment Park metro station.
A further station will open on October 1 at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
