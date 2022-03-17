1 of 15
Christophe Servas, French, Flute & multiple recycled instruments perform at Mall of the Emirates metro station. Dubai Metro Music Festival, a celebration of global music organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, partnered with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), got off to a rousing start with enchanting musical performances.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Versatile violinists Jeeda and Meera Hallak wowed the crowd at Jabal Ali Station as the identical 17-year old twins played ‘Bella Ciao’ and ‘Despacitio’ with gusto. The twins were born in Syria but grew up in Dubai, where they are now studying in Year 12.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Commuters enjoy the Dubai Metro Music Festival at Union metro station.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
During the week-long Festival, held from 16-22 March, Dubai Metro stations will serve as stages for unique musical performances by 20 artists representing a range of musical genres.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Jose Luis Torres, Ecuadorian, one-man band, perform at Expo 2020 metro station. Torres, captivated the crowd at the Expo 2020 Station as they wondered how a man can play simultaneously 12 musical instruments attached to his body, from head to foot.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The first day of the Festival saw vast numbers of commuters and music lovers flocking to musical performances at five metro stations - Expo 2020 Dubai, Jebel Ali, Mall of the Emirates, Burjuman and Union. Above, Mo Bass, electric guitar, perform at Jebel Ali metro station.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Festival forms part of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations campaign focused on highlighting the exceptional experiences, events and activities of #DubaiArtSeason.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing & Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said: “The Roads and Transport Authority is thrilled to see the Dubai Metro Musical Festival receive such an overwhelming response from commuters on its first day. Bringing this unique celebration of global music back to life at the Dubai Metro, which every day brings together commuters representing a cross-section of the city’s multicultural community, is part of our efforts to enrich Dubai’s cultural landscape and enhance the happiness of the community. Over the course of the week-long festival, an eclectic line-up of local, regional and international artists will enthrall audiences with mesmerising performances featuring string, percussion, wind and other unusual instruments.”
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai, said: “The Dubai Metro Music Festival has combined the strengths and resources of Brand Dubai and RTA to achieve our objectives of not only enriching Dubai’s cultural ambience but also offering exciting opportunities for musicians from the UAE, the region and around the world to showcase their talent to a culturally diverse audience. The first day of the event evoked a very positive response from the public, with many people thronging to the metro stations to watch the captivating performances. The huge response from the audience is testament to the Festival’s appeal as an event that goes beyond cultural barriers to touch people’s hearts and minds and the power of music to communicate to people in a universal language.”
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Monique, South African, performs during the Dubai Metro Music Festival at Union metro station on the second day of Dubai Metro Music festival 2022.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Manshur Praditya, 28, brought his angklung all the way from his hometown in Indonesia. Praditya played up to the crowd as he showed how the musical instrument made of varying sizes of bamboo tubes, attached to a bamboo frame, could be used to enhance modern pop music.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Festival was curated to bring together a group of musicians that represent unique sparks of creative talent in a wide diversity of instruments, genres and styles. Furthermore, the Festival was designed to encourage interaction between musicians and public audiences and foster a sense of creative community in the city.
Image Credit: WAM
Artists participating this year include traditional and experimental musicians, street performers, classical instrumentalists and fusion musicians. The Festival has also provided a platform for several UAE-based musicians to showcase their talent.
Image Credit: WAM
Musicians performing at the Festival represent diverse nationalities including Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Portugal, South Africa, Syria, apart from the UAE.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The public will be able to watch the live performances from 4.00 pm to 10.00 pm every day. All the performances will be rotated across the duration of the festival to cover all five metro stations. Above, commuters enjoying the Dubai Metro Music Festival at Union metro station.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News