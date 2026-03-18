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India's LPG shortage worsens as queues get longer at gas agencies

LPG shortage worsens as Iran war disrupts supply and hits households hard

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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India is facing a deepening LPG crisis as shortages of cooking gas cylinders disrupt daily life across the country. Millions of households, along with hotels and small businesses, are struggling to secure regular supplies. Long queues outside gas agencies have become a common sight, while several eateries have been forced to shut temporarily due to lack of fuel. Above, people wait in a long queue to refill their LPG cylinders outside a gas agency amid reports of a nationwide shortage, in Ahmedabad.
India is facing a deepening LPG crisis as shortages of cooking gas cylinders disrupt daily life across the country. Millions of households, along with hotels and small businesses, are struggling to secure regular supplies. Long queues outside gas agencies have become a common sight, while several eateries have been forced to shut temporarily due to lack of fuel. Above, people wait in a long queue to refill their LPG cylinders outside a gas agency amid reports of a nationwide shortage, in Ahmedabad.
ANI
1/11
People wait in long queues to refill LPG cylinders outside a gas agency in Prayagraj. India has started sourcing LPG from multiple global channels, including the United States, to diversify supplies amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there is no 'dry out' at any LPG distributor and supplies remain smooth across the country.
ANI
2/11
The crisis is linked to supply disruptions stemming from the West Asia conflict and volatility in global energy markets. Rising prices have added to the burden, intensifying concerns over affordability and access as authorities work to stabilise supplies and ease pressure on consumers.
ANI
3/11
People wait in a long queue to refill LPG cylinders outside a gas agency in Guwahati amid reports of a nationwide cooking gas shortage.
ANI
4/11
At a Bengaluru eatery, Dosa Corner turns to a coal stove to prepare dosas as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders disrupts operations.
ANI
5/11
People wait in a long queue to refill their LPG cylinders outside a gas agency in Patna.
ANI
6/11
People queue up outside a gas agency in Ahmedabad to refill LPG cylinders,
ANI
7/11
People gather at an LPG gas agency in Ranchi to collect cylinders amid reported disruptions in commercial LPG supply linked to escalating tensions in West Asia.
ANI
8/11
A man walks past a closed restaurant in Chennai on March 10, 2026, as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders — driven by supply chain disruptions amid the ongoing Middle East conflict — forces eateries to shut.
AFP
9/11
A woman sits atop an empty LPG cylinder while waiting in a queue outside a gas agency in Kolkata, amid reports of a nationwide cooking gas shortage.
ANI
10/11
People queue up outside a gas agency in Patna to refill LPG cylinders amid a nationwide shortage.
ANI
11/11
Trinamool Congress (TMC) party supporters carry cutouts of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders during a rally to protest against the price hike and shortage of LPG, in Kolkata.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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