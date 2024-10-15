The visa is valid for 30 days and is extendable once for 30 days, but there are certain conditions you need to meet in order to apply for the visa.

Here are the details.

Conditions for applying for an eVisa for GCC residents

The UAE government’s official website – u.ae, provides the following notes and conditions related to the eVisa for GCC residents:

1. Make sure your passport and residence visa are valid

According to u.ae, your GCC residency must be valid for at least one year from the arrival date and your passport must be valid for at least six months from the arrival date.

“Upon arrival, if the GCC residence visa is found to be expired or cancelled, he will not be granted entry. If the profession of the GCC resident is found to be changed after the issuance of his entry permit, the entry permit holder will not be granted entry,” the website states.

2. Travelling with companions

If your dependents like your family members or domestic workers are travelling to the UAE, it is important to note that their application will not be approved if you are not travelling along with them.

3. How long do I have after I get the visa?

GCC residents’ entry permit is valid for 30 days from the date of issue and they are allowed to stay for 30 days from the date of entry. The visa is extendable once for 30 days.

Entry permit for companions travelling with GCC citizens is valid for 60 days from the date of issue and they are allowed to stay for 60 days from the date of entry. The visa is extendable once for 60 days.

The eVisa will be sent to your registered email address once your application is approved.

How to apply for the GCC eVisa

You can apply for the visa or ‘entry permit’ through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).

Applying through ICP

To access the eVisa application online through the ICP Smart Service Platform, you must have a UAE Pass account, which is the national digital identity for citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE.

For visitors to the UAE, click here to find out how you can create a UAE Pass account.

1. Visit the website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae and scroll down to log in with your UAE Pass account.

2. Next, you will be directed to a personal dashboard.

3. Click on the ICP department of the emirate you are travelling to, for example - Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship\Abu Dhabi or Sharjah.

4. Then search for the service, ‘Issue Entry Permit For GCC Resident’

5. Click on ‘Start Service’

6. Fill in the application and upload the required documents, based on the information entered in the application form.

7. After that, you will receive a transaction number/request number, which you can use to track the status of your visa application.

The visa is normally issued within 48 hours.

How to track UAE visa application online

1. Visit the website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae.

2. Click on ‘application tracking’ from the menu bar.

3. Enter your request number. The system will then display the status of your application.

Applying through GDRFA Dubai

• Visit https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/services/ee043e4a-5c61-11ea-0320-0050569629e8 and click on ‘Start service’.

• Log in using the UAE Pass.

• Click on ‘new service’ and then ‘Entry permit for residents in the GCC countries’.

• Provide your personal details, like your residence visa and passport details.

• Make the payment.

Once your application has been submitted, you will receive an application number and will be able to track it through your dashboard.