1. Free parking

Public parking spaces allocated for electric vehicles are available in various areas of Dubai. These slots are painted green and have a parking sign indicating they are reserved for electric cars. Additionally, many malls, offices, and government centres have designated EV spots. A fine of Dh1,000 is applied if non-eco-friendly vehicles use these spaces.

Limit to free parking.

It is important to remember, though, that these eco-friendly parking spaces can be used for a maximum of four hours. If you exceed this free parking period, you face a fine of Dh100.

Three types of eco-friendly vehicles can use free parking slots:

• Battery Electrical Vehicles

• Hybrid Electrical Vehicles

• Fuel Cell Electrical Vehicles.

2. Free Salik tag

When you register a vehicle with the RTA, you can receive a free Salik tag from a Salik customer service centre or an authorised retailer. While the tag is free, trips through Salik gates are chargeable at Dh4 per crossing. Make sure to top up your Salik account to use these routes.

3. 24/7 EV charging stations all over Dubai

Dubai boasts over 600 electric vehicle charging stations, with those located in petrol stations available 24/7.

Dewa Customer Happiness Centres also offer EV Green Chargers, available from 7.30am to 12am daily. For more information on EV charging in Dubai and the associated costs, read our detailed guide here.

4. Lower interest rates on EV loans

Many banks in the UAE offer lower interest rates for electric vehicle loans, also known as 'green loans.' These loans reward borrowers with lower interest rates for eco-friendly products compared to average loans.