Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set to significantly expand its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with the installation of 100 new EV charging stations in 2024, and a long-term goal of reaching 1,000 stations by 2030.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), represented by UAEV, and Emirates Transport will cooperate in installing and operating EV charging stations at Emirates Transport buildings.

The move aligns with UAEV’s mission of supporting the shift to green mobility and contributing to the country’s goal of increasing the share of EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the UAE’s roads by 2050.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI and Chairman of UAEV, stressed that UAEV is committed to promoting green transportation by expanding the national infrastructure for charging electric vehicles across the Emirates.

He said, “Through this collaboration, we will explore ways to make the public transport sector more sustainable. This involves reviewing the use of hydrogen vehicles in the future and examining sustainable modes of transportation.

This will contribute to decarbonising the transport sector, in line with the UAE’s net zero by 2050 goal. In addition, MoEI and Emirates Transport will work together in making policies for EV adoption in the UAE for the private sector.”

He added that the EV market is growing steadily. As of 2023, the total share of EVs is estimated at 3 per cent of all vehicles.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the UAE ranked second in the Middle East in sales of EVs. In 2023, 13 per cent of total car sales were electric vehicles.

He noted that UAEV plans to install 100 EV chargers in 2024 and 1,000 EV chargers in total by 2030 across the UAE.