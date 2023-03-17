Dubai: Over 100 nationalities can enter Oman visa free and stay in the country for up to 14 days, according to an announcement made by the Royal Oman Police on Tuesday, March 14.

Royal Oman Police is the authority in charge of processing and issuing visas in Oman.

Here is all you need to know about the latest announcement.

Complete list of nationalities eligible for visa-free entry Here is the complete list, as per the website of Oman’s Foreign Ministry:

1. Albania

2. Algeria

3. Andorra

4. Argentina

5. Armenia

6. Australia

7. Austria

8. Azerbaijan

9. Belarus

10. Belgium

11. Bhutan

12. Bolivia

13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

14. Brazil

15. Brunei Darussalam

16. Bulgaria

17. Canada

18. Chile

19. China (includes Hong Kong and Macau)

20. Colombia

21. Costa Rica

22. Croatia

23. Cuba

24. Cyprus

25. Czech Republic

26. Denmark

27. Ecuador

28. Estonia

29. Eygpt

30. Finland

31. France

32. French Guinea

33. Georgia

34. Germany

35. Greece

36. Guatemala

37. Honduras

38. Hungary

39. Iceland

40. India

41. Indonesia

42. Iran

43. Ireland

44. Italy

45. Japan

46. Jordan

47. Kazakhstan

48. Kyrgyzstan

49. Laos

50. Latvia

51. Lebanon

52. Liechtenstein

53. Lithuania

54. Luxembourg

55. Macedonia

56. Malaysia

57. Maldives

58. Malta

59. Mauritania

60. Mexico

61. Moldova

62. Monaco

63. Morocco

64. Netherlands

65. New Zealand

66. Nicaragua

67. Norway

68. Panama

69. Paraguay

70. Peru

71. Poland

72. Portugal

73. Romania

74. Russia

75. Salvador

76. San Marino

77. Serbia

78. Seychelles

79. Singapore

80. Slovakia

81. Slovenia

82. South Africa

83. South Korea

84. Spain

85. Suriname

86. Sweden

87. Switzerland

88. Taiwan

89. Tajikistan

90. Thailand

91. Tunisia

92. Turkey

93. Turkmenistan

94. United Kingdom

95. Ukraine

96. Uruguay

97. United States

98. Uzbekistan

99. Vatican

100. Venezuela

101. Vietnam

Additional requirements you need to fulfil

While you may be eligible for a visa-free entry to Oman, you do need to ensure that you fulfil certain requirements.



According to the Foreign Ministry of Oman, the visa exemption is subject to certain requirements, including:



1. A prior and confirmed hotel booking

2. Health insurance in Oman

3. A return ticket

4. Your passport must be valid for at least six months

Visa on arrival for Indian tourists

Indian tourists with a valid entry visa from the following countries are eligible for a visa on arrival in Oman:



• US

• Canada

• United Kingdom

• Schengen countries

• Japan

Some GCC residents are already eligible for visa on arrival

Expatriate residents from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can obtain visa on arrival provided that they have a valid residency permit, and work in a profession approved by the Royal Oman Police. To know more, click here.

Can I extend my stay in Oman?

If you entered Oman visa-free, you can extend your stay by applying for a visa extension through ROP’s eVisa portal https://evisa.rop.gov.om/ . The fee for extending your visa for one month is OMR20 (Dh190).

You can also apply for a multiple-entry visa for one year, provided that their stay on each visit is not more than a month.

I am not eligible for visa on arrival in Oman, how do I apply for a visa?

If you are a citizen of a country that is not eligible for visa on arrival, you can apply for a visit visa through ROP’s eVisa portal https://evisa.rop.gov.om/ .

If you want to visit Oman on an unsponsored visit visa, you can find out your options by visiting this link from ROP’s eVisa portal - https://evisa.rop.gov.om/visa-eligibility

You will have to select your nationality and whether you are a resident of a GCC country. Depending, on your answers, the eVisa portal will determine which visa type/types you are eligible for.