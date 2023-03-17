Dubai: Over 100 nationalities can enter Oman visa free and stay in the country for up to 14 days, according to an announcement made by the Royal Oman Police on Tuesday, March 14.
Royal Oman Police is the authority in charge of processing and issuing visas in Oman.
Here is all you need to know about the latest announcement.
1. Albania
2. Algeria
3. Andorra
4. Argentina
5. Armenia
6. Australia
7. Austria
8. Azerbaijan
9. Belarus
10. Belgium
11. Bhutan
12. Bolivia
13. Bosnia and Herzegovina
14. Brazil
15. Brunei Darussalam
16. Bulgaria
17. Canada
18. Chile
19. China (includes Hong Kong and Macau)
20. Colombia
21. Costa Rica
22. Croatia
23. Cuba
24. Cyprus
25. Czech Republic
26. Denmark
27. Ecuador
28. Estonia
29. Eygpt
30. Finland
31. France
32. French Guinea
33. Georgia
34. Germany
35. Greece
36. Guatemala
37. Honduras
38. Hungary
39. Iceland
40. India
41. Indonesia
42. Iran
43. Ireland
44. Italy
45. Japan
46. Jordan
47. Kazakhstan
48. Kyrgyzstan
49. Laos
50. Latvia
51. Lebanon
52. Liechtenstein
53. Lithuania
54. Luxembourg
55. Macedonia
56. Malaysia
57. Maldives
58. Malta
59. Mauritania
60. Mexico
61. Moldova
62. Monaco
63. Morocco
64. Netherlands
65. New Zealand
66. Nicaragua
67. Norway
68. Panama
69. Paraguay
70. Peru
71. Poland
72. Portugal
73. Romania
74. Russia
75. Salvador
76. San Marino
77. Serbia
78. Seychelles
79. Singapore
80. Slovakia
81. Slovenia
82. South Africa
83. South Korea
84. Spain
85. Suriname
86. Sweden
87. Switzerland
88. Taiwan
89. Tajikistan
90. Thailand
91. Tunisia
92. Turkey
93. Turkmenistan
94. United Kingdom
95. Ukraine
96. Uruguay
97. United States
98. Uzbekistan
99. Vatican
100. Venezuela
101. Vietnam
Additional requirements you need to fulfil
While you may be eligible for a visa-free entry to Oman, you do need to ensure that you fulfil certain requirements.
According to the Foreign Ministry of Oman, the visa exemption is subject to certain requirements, including:
1. A prior and confirmed hotel booking
2. Health insurance in Oman
3. A return ticket
4. Your passport must be valid for at least six months
Visa on arrival for Indian tourists
Indian tourists with a valid entry visa from the following countries are eligible for a visa on arrival in Oman:
• US
• Canada
• United Kingdom
• Schengen countries
• Japan
Some GCC residents are already eligible for visa on arrival
Expatriate residents from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can obtain visa on arrival provided that they have a valid residency permit, and work in a profession approved by the Royal Oman Police. To know more, click here.
Can I extend my stay in Oman?
If you entered Oman visa-free, you can extend your stay by applying for a visa extension through ROP’s eVisa portal https://evisa.rop.gov.om/ . The fee for extending your visa for one month is OMR20 (Dh190).
You can also apply for a multiple-entry visa for one year, provided that their stay on each visit is not more than a month.
I am not eligible for visa on arrival in Oman, how do I apply for a visa?
If you are a citizen of a country that is not eligible for visa on arrival, you can apply for a visit visa through ROP’s eVisa portal https://evisa.rop.gov.om/ .
If you want to visit Oman on an unsponsored visit visa, you can find out your options by visiting this link from ROP’s eVisa portal - https://evisa.rop.gov.om/visa-eligibility
You will have to select your nationality and whether you are a resident of a GCC country. Depending, on your answers, the eVisa portal will determine which visa type/types you are eligible for.
