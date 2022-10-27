According to a circular issued by Oman Airports, Oman currently allows all GCC residents holding a valid residence and work visa granted by the immigration authorities of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia or Qatar, regardless of their professions. However, visas will be issued on arrival for a fee. The GCC residents cannot be denied entry as long as the residence visa is valid for a period of no less than three months.

The new circular from the Directorate General of Passports and Residence regarding the visa of residents of GCC countries said: All residents of the GCC countries have the right to enter the Sultanate of Oman for all commercial professions; it is not required for people to come from the country of residence, meaning a resident of any GCC country is not required to arrive directly from that GCC country to avail this facility. It is permitted at any time and from any destination they arrive from; it is required that the residence visa be valid in the GCC for a period of no less than three months and the above mentioned procedures referred to are applied.