Dubai: Want to apply for a Golden Visa, but are not sure if you are qualified for any of the eligible categories?

As long as you are a skilled professional in the UAE with a valid employment contract and meet the required salary criteria, you can apply for the long-term residency permit.

The Golden Visa is a 10-year residency permit that allows foreign professionals, investors and students with outstanding academic performance to live, work and study in the UAE on a self-sponsored visa. The visa holders can also sponsor their families under the long-term residency permit.

How much should my salary be?

Depending on which category of Golden Visa you are applying for, you will need to provide a salary certificate that shows either a Dh30,000 salary or a Dh50,000 salary. This is because while the Golden Visa for professionals has a minimum salary requirement of Dh30,000, if you are applying for a Golden Visa under the category of executive directors, you need to have a salary of at least Dh50,000.

The additional requirements, like educational qualifications and work-related documents, also vary for both these categories. Here is a breakdown:

Golden visa for professionals – Dh30,000 salary

These are the criteria that you need to meet to be eligible to apply for a Golden Visa under this category:



• The applicants should have a valid employment contract in the UAE.

• They should be classified in the first or second occupational level, as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) classification.

• The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

• The monthly salary should not be less than Dh30,000.

Executive directors – Dh50,000 salary

• A copy of a university degree accredited by the Ministry of Education (MOE) with an educational qualification not less than a bachelor's degree.

• A letter of experience of no less than five years holding the same position.

• A salary certificate with a salary of at least Dh50,000.

• A valid work contract.

Documents you need to apply for a Golden Visa

- Copy of your passport, visa and Emirates ID

- Passport sized photograph

- Tenancy contract

- IBAN number

- Medical Insurance card

- Medical Fitness Certificate

- Supporting documents for the category under which you are applying. For example, labour card, labour contract, recommendation letter from relevant government department/s, educational qualification etc.

I don’t meet the salary requirement, can I still apply for a Golden Visa?