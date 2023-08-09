Dubai: Want to apply for a Golden Visa, but are not sure if you are qualified for any of the eligible categories?
As long as you are a skilled professional in the UAE with a valid employment contract and meet the required salary criteria, you can apply for the long-term residency permit.
The Golden Visa is a 10-year residency permit that allows foreign professionals, investors and students with outstanding academic performance to live, work and study in the UAE on a self-sponsored visa. The visa holders can also sponsor their families under the long-term residency permit.
How much should my salary be?
Depending on which category of Golden Visa you are applying for, you will need to provide a salary certificate that shows either a Dh30,000 salary or a Dh50,000 salary. This is because while the Golden Visa for professionals has a minimum salary requirement of Dh30,000, if you are applying for a Golden Visa under the category of executive directors, you need to have a salary of at least Dh50,000.
The additional requirements, like educational qualifications and work-related documents, also vary for both these categories. Here is a breakdown:
Golden visa for professionals – Dh30,000 salary
These are the criteria that you need to meet to be eligible to apply for a Golden Visa under this category:
• The applicants should have a valid employment contract in the UAE.
• They should be classified in the first or second occupational level, as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) classification.
• The minimum educational level must be a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.
• The monthly salary should not be less than Dh30,000.
Executive directors – Dh50,000 salary
• A copy of a university degree accredited by the Ministry of Education (MOE) with an educational qualification not less than a bachelor's degree.
• A letter of experience of no less than five years holding the same position.
• A salary certificate with a salary of at least Dh50,000.
• A valid work contract.
Documents you need to apply for a Golden Visa
- Copy of your passport, visa and Emirates ID
- Passport sized photograph
- Tenancy contract
- IBAN number
- Medical Insurance card
- Medical Fitness Certificate
- Supporting documents for the category under which you are applying. For example, labour card, labour contract, recommendation letter from relevant government department/s, educational qualification etc.
I don’t meet the salary requirement, can I still apply for a Golden Visa?
If you are not eligible to apply for the Golden Visa for a professional or executive director, and you also do not have an investment in a company or property, you could still be eligible for a Golden Visa, if you fall under certain categories of professions. For example, doctors licensed to practice in the UAE, or engineers who have the necessary qualifications and work permit, can apply for a Golden Visa. Also, if you have shown distinguished achievement in certain fields, like art or humanitarian work, you may also be eligible for a Golden Visa. To know more about all the categories under the Golden Visa scheme, click here .