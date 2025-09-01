Watch: RTA launches new direct metro route to ease Red Line rush

The newly launched service connects Centrepoint Station with Al Fardan Exchange Station, providing an additional travel option for passengers during peak morning and evening hours. It complements the two existing direct routes — Centrepoint to Expo City Dubai and Centrepoint to Life Pharmacy Station — making the Red Line more versatile and responsive to passenger needs. RTA now operates a total of three-routes on the Red Line.

Earlier, the RTA also introduced direct route between Centrepoint Station and the Expo City Station. One of the most significant benefits of this route is that passengers heading to Expo City Dubai or Life Pharmacy Station no longer need to switch trains at Jebel Ali Metro Station. Instead, they can board a direct train from Centrepoint, saving time and reducing transfer-related delays.

Dubai Metro, which carries hundreds of thousands of passengers daily, continues to evolve as part of RTA’s long-term mobility strategy. The introduction of shorter, more targeted routes is seen as a step toward optimising capacity and improving passenger convenience as Dubai’s population and ridership grow.

The adjustment, first rolled out in August 2024, has already shown tangible improvements. According to RTA, the direct services have reduced overcrowding on trains and platforms during rush hours, shortened overall waiting times for passengers, lowered energy consumption by reducing total train kilometres, and enhanced operational efficiency across the metro network.

