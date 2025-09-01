Watch: RTA launches new direct metro route to ease Red Line rush

Centrepoint, Al Fardan route launched to reduce crowding during peak hours
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a new direct route on the Red Line, further strengthening the city’s metro network and easing peak-hour congestion for thousands of daily commuters.
The newly launched service connects Centrepoint Station with Al Fardan Exchange Station, providing an additional travel option for passengers during peak morning and evening hours. It complements the two existing direct routes — Centrepoint to Expo City Dubai and Centrepoint to Life Pharmacy Station — making the Red Line more versatile and responsive to passenger needs. RTA now operates a total of three-routes on the Red Line.
The new shorter route will help ease crowding on the Red Line and will give more options to commuters for smooth travelling.
Earlier, the RTA also introduced direct route between Centrepoint Station and the Expo City Station. One of the most significant benefits of this route is that passengers heading to Expo City Dubai or Life Pharmacy Station no longer need to switch trains at Jebel Ali Metro Station. Instead, they can board a direct train from Centrepoint, saving time and reducing transfer-related delays.
RTA confirmed that Red Line trains will now alternate between Expo City Dubai and UAE Exchange terminals, while also serving Life Pharmacy Station and Al Fardan Exchange Station directly.
To avoid confusion, the authority has urged commuters to check real-time display screens at stations to ensure they board the correct service for their destination.
The adjustment, first rolled out in August 2024, has already shown tangible improvements. According to RTA, the direct services have reduced overcrowding on trains and platforms during rush hours, shortened overall waiting times for passengers, lowered energy consumption by reducing total train kilometres, and enhanced operational efficiency across the metro network.
To support the change, RTA also deployed additional staff during the initial weeks to assist passengers, manage station flow, and ensure a smooth transition to the new system.
Dubai Metro, which carries hundreds of thousands of passengers daily, continues to evolve as part of RTA’s long-term mobility strategy. The introduction of shorter, more targeted routes is seen as a step toward optimising capacity and improving passenger convenience as Dubai’s population and ridership grow.
