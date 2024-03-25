Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a co-working concept with The Co-Spaces, a business incubator certified by the Dubai SME and provider of co-working solutions called WO-RK.
The co-working space is scheduled to launch in Q2 of 2024 on a trial base, offering workspace within the Burjuman Metro Station.
Situated within the Dubai Metro network, WO-RK offers accessibility via the metro and other public transport modes.
“RTA is proud to see one of its concepts has turned into a reality with the provision of coworking spaces within Burjuman Metro Station. Through this initiative, RTA seeks to achieve its strategic goals aligned with Dubai Urban Plan 2040 aiming to make Dubai the world’s best city for living. This includes improving accessibility and fostering better integration. Co-working spaces offer innovative solutions and flexibility, in an ultra-modern conducive work and adaptable environment that actively supports a healthy work/life balance for all its members. Based on the success of the launch of the first co-working space in Burjuman Metro Station, RTA will look at expanding it to other favourable locations along the metro network,” said Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of Commercial and Investment, RTA.