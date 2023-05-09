Dubai: If you regularly use the Dubai Metro, bus or taxi, applying for a personal nol card is one of the best options because it is linked to your Emirates ID and contact details.

What sets the blue or personal nol card apart from an anonymous silver or gold nol card is that you can recover your balance if your card gets lost or stolen.

Also, with the card, People of Determination can travel free or charge on the Dubai Metro and bus and students, senior citizens and residents in the UAE can get a 50 per cent discount on bus and Metro fares.

If the nol card is personalised, the maximum amount of balance you can add to the card is Dh5,000, while an unregistered card can only be topped up to up to Dh1,000. The top-up amount on these nol cards can then also be used for other purposes, apart from paying for public transport use.

If you want to take advantage of some of the perks associated with a personal nol card, here is all you need to know about the application process, cost and documents.

Required documents for the personal nol card

Depending on which category you fall under, here are the documents you need to submit:

Adults

• Copy of the valid Emirates ID (front and back)

• Personal photograph with a white background.

People of Determination

• Copy of the valid Emirates ID (front and back)

• Personal photograph with a white background

• Copy of People of Determination card issued by the UAE's Ministry of Community Development or Sanad Card issued for them by the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

People of Determination (Tourist)

• Copy of the Passport or ID card

• Personal photograph with a white background

• An official document issued by the competent authorities in the applicant's country, stating that the person requesting the permit is a Person of Determination or requires special assistance.



According to the RTA website – rta.ae, for tourists, all submitted documents should be in Arabic or English, otherwise the applicant will be requested to submit a legalised translation to process the application.

Students – from the age of five to 23 years old

• Copy of the valid Emirates ID (front and back)

• Personal photograph with a white background

• An official document proving that the applicant is a student at a school or university in the UAE.

Senior Citizens and residents in the UAE (60 years old and above)

• Copy of the valid Emirates ID (front and back)

• Recent personal photograph with a white background.

How to apply for personal or blue nol card online

Nol cards are issued by Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and you can apply for a nol card online on the official RTA website - rta.ae or fill out the personal nol card application form from the ticketing office located in Dubai Metro stations

Step 1: Select the service

• Go to the RTA website - rta.ae and click on ‘Services’ on the websites homepage.

• Click on ‘View public transport services’

• In the search bar type in ‘Apply for personal nol card’ and click on the service.

• You will then be taken to the service page. Click on 'Apply Now'.

Step 2: Choose your nol card

• Select your travel class – ‘Regular’ or ‘Gold’.

• Select one of the categories of the card from the drop down menu:

o Regular

o Student

o People of Determination

o Senior Citizen



• Next, choose your card design – if you want a nol card with a special design, you have to pay an additional Dh30. Click ‘Select’. Click ‘Next’.

Step 3: Enter your personal details

According to the RTA website, you must enter your personal details, as per your Emirates ID.



• Full name

• Mobile number

• Email address



Delivery details:

• Select the Emirate you reside in.

• The area.

• Street name or number.

• House or apartment number.



Click ‘Next’.

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Regardless of which category you fall under, everyone has to submit a recent personal photo with a white background and a valid Emirates ID copy. Both documents should be in JPG format and less than 2MB in size.

Once you upload these two documents, upload any supporting documents if required. For example: Student ID, enrolment letter or Sanad card.

Step 5: Confirm and pay

Confirm the details in the application form and make the payment online for the nol card with your credit or debit card.

After you have submitted the document, you will receive a reference number to follow-up on the application.

You will receive SMS updates on your registered mobile number about the progress of the application.

Step 6: Receive the blue nol card via courier

According to the RTA website, you will receive the card within four working days from the application’s submission date.

Personal nol card cost

Depending on which category you fall under, here is a breakdown of the cost:

• For standard blue nol card: Dh70 (includes Dh20 balance and Dh50 application fee).

• For personal gold nol card: Dh80 (includes a balance of Dh20, Dh50 application fee and Dh10 for Gold card design).

Cost for nol card with special design:

Standard personal nol card:

• Application fee: Dh50

• Special design fee: Dh30

• Card balance: Dh20

Total – Dh100

Personal gold nol card

• Application fee: Dh50

• Special design fee: Dh30

• Card balance: Dh20

• Gold template design: Dh10

Total - Dh110

Personal nol card validity

The card validity is five years. The student nol card concession period is valid for one year and must be renewed once expired to keep benefitting from the 50 per cent discount.