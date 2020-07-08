1 of 24
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has officially inaugurated the Route 2020 Project.
The project is part of RTA’s master plan to provide integrated multi-modal mass transit systems comprising the metro, tram, buses and marine transport.
The track extends 15 km (11.8 km elevated track and 3.2 km underground track) and links seven stations (one Interchange station with the Red Line, one iconic station at EXPO 2020 site, three elevated stations and two underground stations).
The project offers safe and smooth transport for Expo visitors and residents of Dubai communities.
It is also viewed as a vital future link between several Dubai communities and Al Maktoum International Airport.
The new project serves as a symbol of sustainability, progress, and innovation for present and future generations.
The Dh11 billion project, spanning 15 km with seven stations, is one of Dubai’s first projects launched under the development theme of ‘Towards the Next 50 Years’ .
