Dubai: Infusing joy and excitement into the daily commutes of hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors, the fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival has once again highlighted why Dubai is celebrated as one of the world’s leading global destinations.

Across five metro stations, commuters are immersed in a rich blend of traditional and contemporary music from around the world. The festival’s vibrant energy has turned the daily metro ride into a celebration of culture, music, and creativity, offering moments of surprise and delight at various stops along the way.

20 musicians

A global musical extravaganza, the Dubai Metro Music Festival is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Featuring an eclectic line-up of 20 local, regional, and international musicians, the festival showcases a wide range of musical genres, with performances taking place across five key Dubai Metro stations: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, BurJuman, Union, and DMCC.

Mahra Abdullah, Project Manager, Dubai Metro Music Festival, said: “The Dubai Metro Music Festival is a celebration of the city’s creative spirit, bringing together talent from around the world and transforming everyday spaces into vibrant cultural stages. Each performance highlights the diversity and artistic energy that makes Dubai a global destination for arts and innovation. We are happy to see how the festival resonates with the community. Since its launch, it has garnered an overwhelming response from metro commuters and visitors alike, turning routine journeys into unforgettable experiences filled with music and creativity.”

14-year-old Emirati pianist Ahmed Al Hashemi performing at a metro station in Dubai Image Credit: DMO

14-year-old Emirati

Among the remarkable musicians captivating commuters is 14-year-old Emirati pianist Ahmed Al Hashemi, who has garnered attention for his extraordinary talents. Living with autism, Al Hashemi’s skills extend beyond performing international pieces; he possesses the rare gift of recognising musical notes without looking at the piano keys. He is the first Emirati child to participate in over 100 events across the UAE and has performed in countries around the world. Additionally, Al Hashemi is the first Emirati child to compose his own music and has achieved remarkable success, winning numerous international music competitions.

Lorenzo Mena

Another unique performance this year features Lorenzo Mena, a percussionist and DJ who captivated audiences by using instruments crafted from everyday objects. By transforming items like PVC tubes, frying pans, and paint pots into musical tools, Mena creates a distinct sound that blends electronic music with organic rhythms. His innovative approach not only showcases his creativity but also turns ordinary objects into captivating musical instruments, engaging listeners in a truly original experience.

Other highlights include a performance that has spread joy and excitement, where professional drummer Patrick Abdo dazzled the audience with a lively showcase featuring children playing the drums. This interactive experience not only showcased Patrick’s exceptional drumming skills but also empowered the young participants to express themselves through music. The infectious energy and vibrant rhythms created by both Patrick and the children captivated the crowd, fostering a strong sense of community and connection among everyone present.

Fusion artists

The fourth Dubai Metro Music Festival features a diverse blend of traditional and avant-garde musicians, ranging from classical performers to innovative fusion artists. Dubai’s cosmopolitan audience can enjoy an array of musical styles, with participants showcasing their skills across a variety of instruments, including string, percussion, wind, and even unique creations made from everyday objects.