Dubai: The Riyadh Metro, a transformative project led by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, is now operational, welcoming passengers aboard its electric trains.

While the transition has been smooth at most stations, authorities have outlined strict penalties to address violations by some passengers.

The Transport Authority has categorised violations and associated fines under the railway system regulations to ensure safety, order, and smooth operations:

Disruptive behaviour and misuse of facilities

- Severe violations: Fines range from SR 20,000 to SR 50,000.

- Moderate violations: Fines range from SR 5,000 to SR 10,000, with SR 15,000 for repeat offences.

- Minor violations: Fines range from SR 500 to SR 1,000, increasing to SR 5,000 for repeat offences.

Unauthorised use of railways

- Severe cases: Fines range from SR 100,000 to SR 200,000, with SR 200,000 for repeat offences.

- Moderate cases: Fines range from SR 20,000 to SR 50,000, with SR 100,000 for repeat offences.

- Minor cases: Fines range from SR 10,000 to SR 15,000, increasing to SR 50,000 for repeat offences.

Trespassing and damage to public property

- Accidents caused: Fines range from SR 150,000 to SR 200,000, increasing to SR 200,000 for repeat offences.

- Disruptions or service halts: Fines range from SR 80,000 to SR 100,000, with SR 100,000 for repeat offences.

- Non-disruptive actions: Fines range from SR 10,000 to SR 75,000, increasing to SR 100,000 for repeat offences.

Obstruction or interference

- Severe cases: Fines range from SR 50,000 to SR 100,000, with SR 150,000 for repeat offences.

- Moderate cases: Fines range from SR 10,000 to SR 20,000, with SR 50,000 for repeat offences.

- Minor cases: Fines range from SR 1,000 to SR 5,000, increasing to SR 20,000 for repeat offences.

Obstructions and unauthorised alterations

- Severe cases: Fines range from SR 100,000 to SR 150,000, with SR 200,000 for repeat offences.

- Moderate cases: Fines range from SR 20,000 to SR 50,000, with SR 100,000 for repeat offences.

- Minor cases: Fines range from SR 5,000 to SR 10,000, increasing to SR 50,000 for repeat offences.

Violations involving deliberate damage to railway infrastructure carry penalties ranging from SR 20,000 to SR 500,000 and may include imprisonment of up to two years.