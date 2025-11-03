China extends visa-free entry until 2026 to boost tourism

Beijing signals commitment to boosting tourism and strengthening international ties
China will extend its visa-free entry policy for countries including France to December 31, 2026 and expand the scheme to cover Sweden, effective November 10, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed the extension during a regular press briefing but did not provide a complete list of countries covered by the policy renewal. The programme was originally set to expire at the end of 2024 for more than 30 nations, including Germany and Spain.
The visa waiver allows eligible travellers to enter China without prior authorization for up to 30 days for purposes including business trips, tourism, family visits, and transit.
China's visa-free policy currently covers citizens from dozens of countries across multiple continents. European nations make up a significant portion of the list, alongside Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. Several South American and Gulf region countries are also included in the scheme.
The extension reflects Beijing's broader strategy to reinvigorate its tourism sector, which suffered significant setbacks during the country's stringent pandemic-era restrictions. By removing visa barriers, Chinese authorities aim to attract more international visitors and restore pre-COVID levels of foreign engagement.
The move also comes as China seeks to strengthen ties with the European Union, one of its most important trading partners, at a time when economic relations face mounting pressures.
Following recent high-level meetings in Brussels, Chinese officials confirmed that a temporary one-year suspension of expanded rare earth export controls will extend to EU member states. The decision came after discussions between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in South Korea.
According to China's Commerce Ministry, both sides committed to maintaining open channels of communication to ensure stability in China-EU industrial and supply chains.
The visa policy extension is seen as part of this diplomatic outreach, aimed at fostering closer people-to-people connections while navigating complex trade dynamics between Beijing and Brussels.
