Visa-free entry for tour groups in South Korea

Chinese visitors travelling with approved agencies get 15 days of visa-free travel
From September 29, 2025, South Korea has rolled out a temporary visa-free entry policy for Chinese tour groups.
This allows groups of three or more travelling with approved travel agencies to stay visa-free for up to 15 days.
This policy will run until June 30, 2026, aiming to revive Chinese tourism and strengthen bilateral travel ties, according to Travel and Tour World.
The South Korean government introduced this visa exemption to encourage a steady flow of Chinese visitors, who have historically been vital to its tourism economy. Following political tensions around the THAAD missile defence system and the pandemic, Chinese arrivals plummeted.
The initiative is designed to ease travel barriers and boost tourism especially during peak periods like China’s Golden Week.
Besides the new visa policy for mainland travel, South Korea continues allowing individual and group tourists to visit Jeju Island visa-free for up to 30 days, further enhancing the country’s appeal.
How the visa-free program works
This programme applies exclusively to groups of three or more Chinese tourists booking through licensed travel agencies, ensuring controlled and monitored tourist flows.
It grants a 15-day stay, giving visitors ample time to explore South Korea’s cultural, modern, and scenic attractions.
Jeju Island is anticipated to be a significant beneficiary thanks to its popularity and alluring landscape.
South Korea’s retail industry, particularly duty-free outlets, is gearing up for the anticipated increase in Chinese visitors.
Major retailers like Lotte Duty Free and Shilla Duty Free are rolling out exclusive deals and promotional events to attract shoppers.
For example, Lotte Duty Free resumed transactions with daigou—personal shoppers essential for bringing Korean products to China—and is preparing for increased sales, also hosting around 1,700 passengers from the Dream Cruise visiting Seoul’s landmarks and the Myeongdong shopping area.
Likewise, Shilla Duty Free greeted Chinese cruise passengers at Incheon Port on the policy’s first day, offering up to 60% discounts on cosmetics to entice shoppers.
The policy’s timing coincides strategically with China’s Golden Week — a major holiday when millions travel—positioning South Korea to capture large visitor numbers. Experts expect this will significantly boost tourism, benefiting local businesses, restaurants, and attractions.
In addition, the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is anticipated to spotlight South Korea as a premier travel destination, further strengthening the visa-free policy’s impact.
Tourism experts predict a gradual yet steady rise in Chinese arrivals as awareness of the visa exemption grows. Initial impacts may be modest, but the program is expected to accelerate recovery in South Korea’s tourism sector, providing a foundation for sustained growth.
Officials and operators are preparing for a prolonged tourism rebound, with hopes the policy will deepen engagement with Chinese travelers, spurring broader economic benefits in accommodation, transport, dining, and cultural sectors.
This visa-free initiative demonstrates South Korea’s dedication to revitalising its tourism industry.
By easing access for Chinese tourists and supporting related promotions, it aims to increase visitors, boost local businesses, and cement South Korea as a leading destination for Chinese travellers.
As the program evolves, it may serve as a model for other nations seeking to attract international tourists through similar visa waivers and strategic travel partnerships.
