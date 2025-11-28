Health as the new luxury

Across Dubai, a powerful transformation is redefining what prosperity means. The city’s evolution from a luxury retail and real estate hub into a global medical tourism and wellness destination reflects a new understanding of wealth — one centered on wellbeing. For Dubai-based investor and entrepreneur John Hanafin, true wealth is no longer about possessions; it is about longevity, quality of life, and balance.

As global investors and families increasingly seek privacy, preventive care, and premium healthcare experiences, Dubai offers a unique combination of world-class medical infrastructure, five-star hospitality, and a thriving innovation ecosystem. The result is a new form of capital — health capital — where investments focus not only on life, but on the quality of living itself.

Q: How do you see Dubai’s transformation into a global medical tourism and wellness hub?

Dubai’s growth has been extraordinary. According to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the UAE’s medical tourism market exceeded AED 12 billion in 2024, attracting patients from Europe, the GCC, Africa, and Asia who come for advanced treatments and rejuvenation programs. The city now offers healthcare on par with global standards, supported by institutions such as Dubai Healthcare City, King’s College Hospital Dubai, Mediclinic, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The combination of cutting-edge clinical services, privacy, and luxury hospitality has positioned Dubai as a leading center for medical excellence.

By 2030, the city aims to be among the top five medical tourism destinations worldwide, with an emphasis on preventive medicine, regenerative therapies, and integrated wellness living.

Q: What makes Dubai’s approach to wellness and healthcare distinct?

Dubai has succeeded by merging healthcare with hospitality in a way few cities have. Wellness resorts such as RAK Wellness Retreat, Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah, and Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort combine spa-level comfort with medical-grade therapies. Longevity clinics now provide personalized programs that integrate diagnostics, biohacking, and anti-ageing treatments designed for a global, high-net-worth audience.

For families relocating to Dubai, healthcare has become a core investment driver. Education, safety, and wellness now define modern residency planning. The city’s health ecosystem reflects its broader ambition — to create an environment where people can live longer, healthier, and more fulfilled lives.

Q: You often refer to “the business of longevity.” How does that concept shape investment strategies today?

The intersection of healthcare and investment is creating what I call the business of longevity — a growing sector where health, lifestyle, and capital align. Dubai is home to an expanding network of health-tech startups, wellness real estate projects, and medical tourism investment funds. These range from biotech and genomic research in Dubai Science Park to integrated wellness communities in Dubai Hills and Al Jaddaf. My work with global families involves structuring residency and business vehicles that combine health access with investment performance. Increasingly, clients invest in Dubai not just for financial returns but for rejuvenation and quality of life. Health has become the most advanced form of wealth preservation.

Q: What factors position Dubai as a global leader in the wellness revolution?

Several elements are driving Dubai’s leadership. Health is a national priority under the UAE’s We the UAE 2031 vision. The country boasts over 5,000 accredited healthcare facilities, visa-free or e-visa entry for more than 180 nationalities, and direct flights to 190 cities worldwide. Equally important is Dubai’s focus on innovation, with accelerators supporting healthtech, longevity science, and AI-driven diagnostics. Together, these factors make the city a wellness capital of the world — a place where medical excellence, cultural inclusivity, and luxury coexist.

Q: How does wellness real estate fit into this broader trend?

Wellness-integrated real estate is the next evolution of Dubai’s property market. Developments like The Sanctuary by Ellington and The Farmhouses at Damac Hills are designed around light, air, and natural balance — principles that support both mental and physical wellbeing. This sector will likely outperform traditional real estate because today’s buyers value homes that promote healing and harmony. Wellness living has become a central part of legacy planning, allowing families to invest in spaces that protect both their financial and physical health. For long-term residents, the integration of healthcare access, insurance, and wellbeing within the UAE offers more than security — it provides continuity across generations. In the modern world, wealth without health is incomplete. Dubai gives families something rare: a place where prosperity, peace of mind, and purpose come together.