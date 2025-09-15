Two government funds — the Emirates Investment Authority and the Pensions and Social Security Fund of Local Military Personnel — have priority rights to 5% each of the offer.

Retail investors: 5% of the offer (50 million shares) is reserved for the public. The minimum application is Dh5,000, with a guaranteed allocation of at least 2,000 shares.

The company will sell 1 billion shares, equal to 20% of its capital, through an initial public offering (IPO). The shares are being sold by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), which will continue to hold 80% after the deal.

Dubai: ALEC Holdings, one of the UAE’s largest engineering and construction firms, will go public this month in a move set to bring a state-owned contractor onto the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) for the first time.

For the wider market, the IPO will add a new sector to the DFM and help diversify investment opportunities for both retail and institutional investors.

The listing marks a step toward privatising part of a state-owned business and gives investors a chance to participate in one of the region’s leading contractors.

This is the first time investors can buy into ALEC, a company known for large-scale building, airport, and industrial projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

To subscribe, investors must hold a DFM Investor Number (NIN) and a UAE bank account. Applications can be made through major banks such as Emirates NBD, ADCB, FAB, Mashreq, and Dubai Islamic Bank, or via the DFM IPO platform.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.