The brokerage submitted WhatsApp messages, emails, invoice and a legal notice as evidence
The Dubai Real Estate Court has ordered an Asian investor to pay Dh100,000 to a real-estate brokerage firm after he failed to settle an agreed commission for securing a residential unit in the Burj Khalifa.
Case documents show that the brokerage was instructed by the investor to find a suitable apartment in the Burj Khalifa. After arranging a viewing, he expressed interest and proceeded to sign a one-year lease worth Dh650,000. However, he later refused to pay the agreed commission.
The brokerage submitted WhatsApp messages, emails, an invoice and a legal notice as evidence. The court appointed an expert, followed by a panel comprising a real-estate specialist and an IT expert, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.
The technical expert confirmed verified communications showing that the investor had requested a Burj Khalifa apartment and was informed in advance of the rent, deposit and brokerage fee of Dh110,000, later reduced to Dh100,000, which he accepted. The commission invoice was formally emailed to him.
A real-estate expert further confirmed that the exchanged messages established a valid brokerage relationship and that the firm had fulfilled its role once the lease was completed between the investor and the unit owner.
The Dubai Land Department records also showed that the lease was officially registered and renewed for the following year at the same value, demonstrating the full success of the brokerage.
Based on real-estate regulations and Court of Cassation rulings that entitle brokers to their fee once their efforts lead to a concluded contract, the court found the investor had no justification for withholding payment. He was ordered to pay Dh100,000 in commission, plus Dh5,000 in compensation for the delay, as well as legal interest, fees and costs.
