Court and Crime

Dubai Court orders investor to pay Dh100,000 for unpaid Burj Khalifa brokerage commission

The brokerage submitted WhatsApp messages, emails, invoice and a legal notice as evidence

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Case documents show that the brokerage was instructed by the investor to find a suitable apartment in the Burj Khalifa
Gulf News archives

The Dubai Real Estate Court has ordered an Asian investor to pay Dh100,000 to a real-estate brokerage firm after he failed to settle an agreed commission for securing a residential unit in the Burj Khalifa.

Case documents show that the brokerage was instructed by the investor to find a suitable apartment in the Burj Khalifa. After arranging a viewing, he expressed interest and proceeded to sign a one-year lease worth Dh650,000. However, he later refused to pay the agreed commission.

The brokerage submitted WhatsApp messages, emails, an invoice and a legal notice as evidence. The court appointed an expert, followed by a panel comprising a real-estate specialist and an IT expert, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

The technical expert confirmed verified communications showing that the investor had requested a Burj Khalifa apartment and was informed in advance of the rent, deposit and brokerage fee of Dh110,000, later reduced to Dh100,000, which he accepted. The commission invoice was formally emailed to him.

A real-estate expert further confirmed that the exchanged messages established a valid brokerage relationship and that the firm had fulfilled its role once the lease was completed between the investor and the unit owner.

The Dubai Land Department records also showed that the lease was officially registered and renewed for the following year at the same value, demonstrating the full success of the brokerage.

Based on real-estate regulations and Court of Cassation rulings that entitle brokers to their fee once their efforts lead to a concluded contract, the court found the investor had no justification for withholding payment. He was ordered to pay Dh100,000 in commission, plus Dh5,000 in compensation for the delay, as well as legal interest, fees and costs.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
