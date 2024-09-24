Abu Dhabi: The 6th edition of MENA Investment Congress (MENA ICON), hosted by the CFA Society Emirates, will return to the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) on September 30 and October 1, 2024.

Recognised as one of the major financial events in the region, MENA ICON is set to gather the leading minds in finance, investments, and policy-making for two days filled with insightful and thought-provoking discussions on the most pressing issues that are shaping the global and regional financial landscape.

MENA ICON 2024 will provide a unique platform for finance professionals to engage in enriching dialogues on topics profoundly influencing investment decisions today. The event’s agenda is carefully curated to address key challenges such as geopolitical trends, asset allocation strategies in volatile markets, the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in finance, and the growing importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors.

Expert panel discussion

With a blend of keynote presentations and expert panel discussions, participants will gain actionable insights from renowned global and regional finance leaders. The congress will also feature knowledge enhancement workshops tailored for CFA charterholders and finance professionals to help refine their expertise and remain at the cutting edge of the industry. These workshops will cover advanced valuation strategies, personal branding sessions for finance professionals and the impact of AI on the investment decision-making process.

Networking

Set against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the UAE’s international financial center, MENA ICON 2024 will provide ample networking opportunities, bringing together senior executives, asset managers, institutional investors, and policymakers who are shaping the future of finance in the MENA region and beyond.