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Philippines orders arrest of fugitive senator sought by ICC

Top Duterte ally faces arrest as Manila acts on ICC drug war warrant

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AFP
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Philippine Senator Ronald Dela Rosa reacts as he talks to the media before the start of a plenary session at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 12, 2026.
Philippine Senator Ronald Dela Rosa reacts as he talks to the media before the start of a plenary session at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 12, 2026.
AFP

The Philippine government on Thursday ordered police to arrest a senator who is warranted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his role in ex-president Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug crackdown.

"I would like to confirm that the Philippine law enforcement agencies which would include the PNP and the NBI are now tasked to effect the arrest of Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa," Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida told reporters.

The Philippine Supreme Court's interim ruling on Wednesday denying the Philippine ex-police chief Dela Rosa's bid for a temporary restraining order means the ICC warrant can now be enforced.

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