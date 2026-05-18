Philippines: Why a little-known law matters now amid high-stakes legal debates

Republic Act No. 9851, enacted in December 2009 became the legal bridge to The Hague
A 17-year-old statute once viewed as largely symbolic has moved to the centre of a national debate over whether Philippine authorities may arrest and surrender former officials to face crimes-against-humanity charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The law is Republic Act No. 9851, enacted on December 11, 2009, which defines and penalizes genocide, war crimes and other crimes against humanity under Philippine law and sets rules on jurisdiction and cooperation with other courts.
As controversy swirls over an unserved arrest warrant for a former police chief and questions about the possible surrender of a former president and a sitting senator, legal attention has turned to a specific clause in RA 9851 that allows Philippine authorities, “in the interest of justice,” to defer to an international tribunal already investigating or prosecuting the same crimes — and to surrender or extradite suspects to that court.
RA 9851 did something unusual for its time: it incorporated prevailing international humanitarian law norms directly into domestic law. That move came two years before the Philippines ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in 2011.
Because RA 9851 stands on its own as a Philippine statute, some legal scholars argue that the country’s 2019 withdrawal from the ICC does not automatically weaken the law’s enforceability.
Unless repealed or amended by Congress, it remains in force.
At the center of the debate is Section 17 (second paragraph), which states that authorities may dispense with local investigation or prosecution if an international tribunal is already handling the case, and may surrender suspects accordingly under applicable laws and treaties.
For critics of ICC cooperation, this provision intrudes into Philippine sovereignty and legislative prerogatives.
For supporters, it reflects how domestic and international jurisdictions are designed to complement each other in prosecuting the gravest crimes.
Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is wanted under an ICC warrant for his alleged role as an indirect "co-perpetrator" in crimes against humanity (specifically murder) committed during the Duterte administration's "War on Drugs". Republic Act No. 9851 (the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and Other Crimes Against Humanity), passed in 2009, provides the statutory mechanism for Dela Rosa's surrender to the ICC. Under Section 17, this act establishes the legal basis for the Philippines to cooperate with international courts, potentially allowing for the execution of the ICC warrant.
Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBi) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) tried to arrest dela Rosa, but in vain.
On May 11, 2026, a major leadership shake-up occurred in the Philippine Senate, when 13 senators aligned with Vice President Sara Duterte ousted Vicente Sotto III and installed Allan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate President.
Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who had been absent for months to evade a suspected ICC warrant regarding the Duterte drug war, made a dramatic appearance to cast his vote and was subsequently involved in a chaotic, days-long Senate standoff.
Legislative records show that the surrender clause was not in the original House or Senate drafts and was inserted during final Senate deliberations in 2009.
Lawmakers familiar with international humanitarian law were active in the bill’s passage, including Miriam Defensor-Santiago, who later served as an ICC judge, and Richard Gordon, then closely involved with the Philippine Red Cross’ IHL advocacy.
The law’s civil-society roots are also notable.
Retired judge and IHL advocate Soliman M. Santos Jr. helped draft early versions with the Philippine National Red Cross’ national committee on IHL, modeling key provisions on the Rome Statute itself.
Several of the loudest critics of any ICC-related surrender today were among senators publicly associated with RA 9851’s passage, including Jinggoy Estrada, Loren Legarda and Francis Escudero.
Their current objections highlight a tension between a law passed in an era of strong alignment with international norms and a present climate marked by sharper assertions of national sovereignty and skepticism toward international courts.
The emerging legal issue is not whether the ICC has jurisdiction — that is a matter being contested in other forums — but whether Philippine law itself permits authorities to cooperate with an international tribunal by surrendering suspects when that tribunal is already investigating crimes defined under RA 9851.
If courts interpret Section 17 broadly, RA 9851 could function as a domestic legal bridge to The Hague, independent of ICC membership status.
If interpreted narrowly, it could be read as requiring additional implementing laws or treaties before any surrender.
When passed on International Human Rights Day in 2009, RA 9851 was widely seen as a statement of the Philippines’ commitment to global humanitarian norms.
Few anticipated it would one day be cited in disputes involving former and current top officials.
Now, as legal and political arguments intensify, the once-obscure statute sits at the heart of a defining question: how far Philippine law allows the country to align with international justice mechanisms when allegations involve the gravest crimes known to law.