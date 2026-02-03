GOLD/FOREX
Why Rajinikanth gifted a gold chain to a Chennai sanitation worker

Rajinikanth personally met the Chennai worker and rewarded her in heartwarming gesture

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth on Tuesday met sanitation worker Padma at his residence.
What began as a simple act of honesty by a Chennai sanitation worker turned into a touching moment of recognition from one of India’s biggest film stars.

Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth on Tuesday met sanitation worker Padma at his residence and honoured her with a gold chain — a gesture that has since warmed hearts across social media.

Pictures shared by Rajinikanth’s team show the actor personally greeting Padma and presenting her with the gift. But the moment wasn’t just a celebrity meet-and-greet. It was a tribute to Padma’s integrity after she reportedly found lost gold jewellery during her sanitation rounds and made sure it was returned to its rightful owner.

Calling her a “true good Samaritan,” Rajinikanth’s team wrote online that the actor wanted to recognise Padma’s honesty and selflessness — values he has often spoken about publicly.

The story quickly struck a chord with fans.

“In a heartwarming gesture, Superstar Rajinikanth honours frontline worker Padma with a gold chain,” read one post, while another admirer commented, “Her story should be included in primary school books.”

For many, Padma’s simple decision to do the right thing stood out in a world often dominated by headlines of wrongdoing. And Rajinikanth’s personal gesture transformed that quiet act of honesty into a moment of celebration.

Social media users praised both Padma for her integrity and the actor for spotlighting everyday heroes who often go unnoticed.

Beyond the gold chain, the moment served as a reminder that true heroism isn’t always found on the big screen — sometimes it’s in the small, honest choices made by ordinary people.

Stephen N R
Stephen N R
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
