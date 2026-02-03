Pictures shared by Rajinikanth’s team show the actor personally greeting Padma and presenting her with the gift. But the moment wasn’t just a celebrity meet-and-greet. It was a tribute to Padma’s integrity after she reportedly found lost gold jewellery during her sanitation rounds and made sure it was returned to its rightful owner.

For many, Padma’s simple decision to do the right thing stood out in a world often dominated by headlines of wrongdoing. And Rajinikanth’s personal gesture transformed that quiet act of honesty into a moment of celebration.

