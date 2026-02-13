Interfaith marriage story: A cross-cultural love that led to two weddings

George Pulinthitta and Rashi Kumar on faith, family and finding balance
While studying for an MSc in Supply Chain Management in Ireland, George Pulinthitta unknowingly embarked on a journey to meet his soulmate. He shared a study room with Rashi Kumar, who was pursuing an MSc in Marketing. At the time, he had no idea that he would eventually share his life with her.
Although she seemed a bit intimidating at first, George soon discovered that she was lively, kind, and fun to be around once he got to know her better.
George struck up a conversation by sitting at the same table as her. They exchanged a few awkward smiles before he asked what she was studying. It was a simple way to begin getting to know each other.
Rashi was working on an assignment and had to rush to class that day, so George asked for her number. To his surprise, she gave it to him. Both were away from their families and juggling college with part-time jobs, which helped them bond during the first few weeks. Soon after, they began sharing stories from back home.
George described their early days: “Rashi lived very close to campus and was often troubled by her roommate. I lived a bit farther away, so we spent a lot of time together in the common study room, even though we were studying different courses. That’s how we began to notice each other.”
They would sit, chat, study, and work on assignments whenever they didn’t have classes. “Sometimes time would fly by, and it would be 2am while we were still in the study area. I would then walk her to her apartment before biking back to mine.”
They grew up in different countries and came from different religious and cultural backgrounds, yet destiny brought them together. George is a Mar Thoma Christian from Kerala who was raised in the UAE. Rashi, a Hindu from Delhi, met him in 2022 while studying in Dublin, Ireland.
Today, George works in his family’s freight forwarding and real estate business, while Rashi is a freelance advertising and branding specialist. They have been married since November 2025.
They dated for some time before moving in together in 2023.
“We shared an apartment with two other friends, all in separate rooms, so we got used to living together.”
“We all lived together as friends and shared responsibilities. For example, whoever used the kitchen had to clean up afterward. Rashi loves to cook but dislikes washing dishes. While she cooked for both of us, I handled the cleaning. This arrangement worked well, and we rarely had issues with chores or bills. It still works for us today.”
Both believe that learning how to maintain a smoothly run household is essential to nurturing a relationship, because ultimately, you will be living with your partner for a lifetime.
George also realised he could free his immature self around her, and she laughed at all his silly jokes. That dynamic became central to their relationship.
Rashi said, “George always did his part to keep the house tidy, which is very important to me. I never had to ask him to do the dishes or take out the trash. We were both working and used an app to track our expenses, ensuring we were contributing fairly.”
What she admired most was his ability to listen, even after a long day at work. “I knew I could rely on him to let me vent, and he always knew how to calm me down. He was there for me through all the highs and lows of my time in Ireland.”
She recalled a particularly difficult time when her father fell seriously ill.
“The doctor called my brother and me to see him. Fearing I might see my father for the last time, I immediately left for Delhi from Ireland.”
In the panic, she missed her connecting flight and was stranded at Istanbul Airport for over 24 hours. “With the fear of not being able to see my father in his last moments, and feeling frightened and confused in a strange country with no visa to leave the airport, I completely broke down.”
“During that time, George helped me through my panic attack and booked me on the next available flight. I am grateful that I reached home and that my father was out of the ICU. I realised then that George was someone who would always be there for me, never leaving me in a difficult situation.”
Over time, they realised they had found their life partners and were certain they wanted to get married. They decided to speak to their families.
Rashi told her mother first, then the rest of her family, as they were relatively more relaxed. George spoke to his sister before telling his parents. Both families were initially upset, and it took about a year and a half to convince them fully. Persistence proved to be key.
George said, “In 2024, Rashi moved to Dubai with me, and our parents knew about our relationship. We planned to have a court wedding before a religious ceremony, which took place in November 2025 after we had lived together for a year. Our parents seemed more accepting because we often spoke about each other during our time in Ireland and greeted one another on video calls. That familiarity helped.”
Their main challenge was belonging to different cultures, religions, and upbringings. “George’s parents wanted a traditional church wedding. I was not comfortable converting to Christianity, which created some tension, as a church marriage typically requires both partners to be Christians.”
“It is often expected that a woman make all the adjustments to fit into her new family, but George supported me whenever I felt uncomfortable. From the beginning, we agreed that we would both practise our own religions and cultures, and the other could participate if they chose to.”
To this day, she goes to church with George’s family, and he visits the temple and sometimes fasts with her for Navratri or Janmashtami.
“We had two weddings, a North Indian wedding in Delhi and another ceremony in Kerala at a banquet hall where priests came to bless us.”
Their families still face a language barrier, as they do not speak the same language, which can make communication challenging. George believes there will always be obstacles and discouragement from others, yet ultimately, it is up to you and your partner to work through them together.