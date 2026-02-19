BCAI launches Khwarizmi Chain to revolutionise blockchain, AI integration across industries

Enabling clients to adopt digital technologies in a practical and measurable way
Dubai: Blockchain for Innovation & AI (BCAI), a UAE-based research and strategic consultancy, has announced the launch and expansion of Khwarizmi Chain, a cutting-edge digital infrastructure ecosystem designed to help enterprises, institutions, and governments digitise real-world processes using blockchain and artificial intelligence to deliver transparency, traceability, automation, and verifiable trust.
Khwarizmi Chain is built as a fully customisable ecosystem that addresses the specific operational, regulatory, and strategic needs of organizations. It provides scalable solutions for both small and large enterprises and is among the few blockchain solution providers capable of delivering tailored implementations across both public and private blockchain networks.
By combining advanced infrastructure with AI-driven analytics and research-led consultancy, Khwarizmi Chain enables clients to adopt digital technologies in a practical and measurable way, moving beyond experimental proofs of concept.
“We are a research and strategic consultancy at our core. Our mission is to enable organisations to digitise their assets and operations securely and efficiently," said Muhammad Owais, Chief Executive Officer of BCAI. "By integrating blockchain with artificial intelligence, Khwarizmi Chain provides the infrastructure to automate processes, generate real-time insights, and scale digital transformation across industries.”
Khwarizmi Chain supports a wide array of use cases across multiple sectors, including real estate, commodities, trading, healthcare, education, import and export, logistics, retail, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, financial services, and public-sector operations. Its modular design allows clients to implement solutions aligned with their business model, whether creating digital twins of physical assets, establishing intelligent traceable supply chains, or issuing verifiable certificates and licenses supported by AI-powered monitoring and analytics.
Real-World Asset Tokenisation and Digital Registries:
Digitising ownership, lifecycle events, valuation data, and provenance of assets such as real estate, infrastructure, machinery, commodities, and high-value goods.
AI-Driven Supply Chain Transparency:
Anchoring every critical transaction on-chain while using artificial intelligence to predict delays, detect anomalies, optimise logistics routes, and monitor risk in real time.
Certification and Smart Verification Systems:
Issuing licenses, approvals, academic credentials, and compliance documents with automated verification and fraud detection.
Data Integrity, Analytics, and Audit Trails: Providing immutable operational logs combined with AI-powered reporting, forecasting, and compliance insights.
Identity and Access Management:
Enabling secure, verifiable digital identities and permissioned access across enterprise and multi-stakeholder ecosystems.
What sets Khwarizmi Chain apart is its combination of customisation, scalability, and cross-industry capability. Clients benefit from solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems while unlocking automation, predictive intelligence, reduced operational friction, and enhanced trust across partners and stakeholders.
The ecosystem is designed for real-world deployment, enabling organisations to use blockchain and AI not as experimental technologies, but as strategic operational infrastructure.
“Digital transformation is most powerful when data is trusted and intelligence is actionable,” Muhammad Owais added. “Khwarizmi Chain enables organizations to combine transparent blockchain records with AI-driven decision-making — whether in real estate transactions, commodity trading, healthcare operations, agricultural supply chains, or education credentials.”
Khwarizmi Chain is positioned to support organizations across the UAE, GCC, and global markets in applying blockchain and artificial intelligence strategically and operationally. With its consultancy-led and research-backed approach, the platform delivers enterprise-grade solutions that are fully customisable, scalable, and adaptable to each organisation’s operational model — ensuring measurable efficiency, enhanced transparency, and long-term digital resilience.
With Khwarizmi Chain, BCAI continues to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leader in enterprise blockchain and AI adoption, delivering scalable, intelligent, and fully tailored digital infrastructure across industries.
For more information about Khwarizmi Chain and its sector-specific solutions, organisations are invited to connect via: speakout@bcai.ae |bcai.ae |khwarizmichain.com