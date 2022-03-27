Ajman: A Syrian expat has been honoured by Ajman Police for her honesty after she returned a sum of money that she found on a road in Al Nuaimyah area of Ajman.
Shaikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi praised Sara Zuhair Zaytouna for her honesty, morals and keenness to return the rights of owners.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Abu Shihab, head of Al Nuaimyah Comprehensive Police Station, handed over a certificate of appreciation to Sara for her honesty.
Upon finding the cash, she immediately went to the Al Nuaimyah Comprehensive Police Station and handed over the amount to the officers.
Lt Col Abu Shihab thanked Sara for her honesty in approaching the police station with the cash, in an effort to return the money to its owner.
He urged all community members to follow the example of Sara.