Dubai: A Dubai resident returned around Dh350,000 in cash to Dubai Police after he found it in the Naif area here. Mohammed Kafeel Addin Abdulghani was honoured by Dubai Police for his honesty after he returned the money to Naif Police Station.
Abdulghani was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a gift in a special ceremony attended by police officials at Naif Police Station. He expressed his joy and gratitude for being honoured by Dubai Police.
Brigadier Dr Tariq Mohammed Noor Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station, thanked Abdulghani for his cooperation and for returning the money to Dubai Police, for it to be handed over to its rightful owner.
“Dubai Police believe in cooperation from all segments of society as it will enhance the force’s efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness,” said Brig Tahlak.