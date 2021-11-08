1 of 12
Visitors at Dubai Design Week 2021. Taking place 8-12 November 2021, Downtown Design, the Middle East’s leading design fair for original and high-quality design, returns to a full, live and in-person edition at a time of renewed optimism, business activity and creative inspiration across the region.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 12
The fair celebrates high-quality design worldwide, hosting brands from over 20 countries and significant national representations from European countries, including Italy, Spain and France. Maria Erausquin of Monochrome Study with her installation at Dubai Design Week 2021.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 12
The fair will also feature the largest exhibition of limited-edition and collectable design to date, focusing on the Middle East’s creative scene.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 12
Visitors can enjoy a busy programme of conference sessions, workshops and high-level networking events during the fair.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 12
Visitors are looking at work on display by Kriskdecor at Dubai Design Week 2021.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 12
Leading architects, interior and product designers and new, upcoming creative talents will be present throughout the four days to share their insights, strategies and new creative directions. Above, a visitor walks past "Tawasul" by Iman Ibrahim and Mahamoud Diaa.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 12
Designer Omar Algurg with his work coat hanger and stools at the Dubai Design Week 2021.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 12
During Dubai Design Week, a diverse line-up of 15 installations and public interventions will provide visitors of d3 with a variation of direct and interactive experiences, exploring cultural aspects of design, architecture and creativity within an open-air setting throughout the week-long event.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 12
Display by Sixinch at Dubai Design Week 2021.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 12
Also in the vein of this architectural focus is Abwab, a vital feature of every Dubai Design Week. The commission programme presents proposals from architects in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11 of 12
Visitors are looking at handcrafted carpets by Jaipur Rugs on display at Dubai Design Week 2021.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12 of 12
Artist George Petrides with his sculptures.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News