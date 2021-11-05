1 of 10
Dubai Ride, one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge, returned to Sheikh Zayed Road Friday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
The event, which made its historic debut last year, offered cyclists an opportunity to pedal along Dubai’s main traffic artery against the backdrop of some of the city’s most famous landmarks.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Presented by DP World, Dubai Ride was open for cyclists of all abilities and experiences, with options for beginners to seasoned amateurs and professionals.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
The 14 km general route for ages 10+ started and finished at five locations around Sheikh Zayed Road and Lower Financial Centre Road.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Families also took part in the 4km course, with a scenic route around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Burj Khalifa.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani